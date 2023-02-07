Share All sharing options for: Turkey and Syria earthquakes: Aftermath and updates on the humanitarian crisis

Thousands of people were killed after a pair of powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria in the early morning hours of February 6. The first quake — a 7.8 magnitude temblor, equal to the strongest quake ever recorded in Turkey — was followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and scores of powerful aftershocks.

These earthquakes come on top of a more than 10-year civil war in Syria, which has destabilized the region for years. The country is still suffering from an ongoing — and chronically underfunded — humanitarian emergency. Millions are displaced within Syria or have fled to Turkey, which is contending with high inflation and a deepening economic crisis. The earthquake unleashed widespread damage and destruction in some of the most at-risk areas in the region.

Thousands are injured, and the death toll continues to rise as search-and-rescue operations continue in difficult, cold, and stormy conditions. Freezing weather is hampering some of the recovery efforts, as the window to find survivors gets narrower and narrower.

This is a developing story. Follow along for the latest news, updates, and how to help.