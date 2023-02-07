 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Turkey and Syria earthquakes: Aftermath and updates on the humanitarian crisis

Deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, where war and economic crises already loomed. Here’s the latest news.

Contributors: Jen Kirby, Umair Irfan, and Kelsey Piper

Thousands of people were killed after a pair of powerful earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria in the early morning hours of February 6. The first quake — a 7.8 magnitude temblor, equal to the strongest quake ever recorded in Turkey — was followed by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake and scores of powerful aftershocks.

These earthquakes come on top of a more than 10-year civil war in Syria, which has destabilized the region for years. The country is still suffering from an ongoing — and chronically underfunded — humanitarian emergency. Millions are displaced within Syria or have fled to Turkey, which is contending with high inflation and a deepening economic crisis. The earthquake unleashed widespread damage and destruction in some of the most at-risk areas in the region.

Thousands are injured, and the death toll continues to rise as search-and-rescue operations continue in difficult, cold, and stormy conditions. Freezing weather is hampering some of the recovery efforts, as the window to find survivors gets narrower and narrower.

This is a developing story. Follow along for the latest news, updates, and how to help.

  • February 7

    Deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria will add to the region’s humanitarian struggles

    By Jen Kirby

    The massive earthquakes come on top of decades of civil war in the region, which has created millions of refugees and a spiraling economic crisis.

  • February 6

    We know where the next big earthquakes will happen — but not when

    By Umair Irfan

    A massive quake across Turkey and Syria killed thousands. Here are eight things to know about these seismic events.

  • February 6

    How you can help the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

    By Kelsey Piper

    How to help — and how not to — in the aftermath of a natural disaster.