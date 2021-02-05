 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Teachers protest against military coup at Yangon University

The crisis in Myanmar

Following a military coup, the US and its allies grapple with supporting a pro-democracy movement whose leader is complicit in genocide.

Contributors: Vox Staff

Myanmar’s military has seized full control of the country’s government and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with hundreds of members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in a move the Biden administration has labeled a “coup.”

The military has said it will remain in control of the country for at least a year, with ultimate authority resting with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing. It’s unclear what will happen after 12 months, though some suspect the military will stay in charge beyond that.

Myanmar has gone back and forth between military and civilian leadership since 1948, but the Tatmadaw, as the military is more commonly known, always held significant power. The United States and other nations placed sanctions on the country for decades to compel the generals to enact pro-democracy reforms, and in 2011, the military finally ceded some of its power to civilian leaders and began to govern alongside Suu Kyi and her party.

Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, had long advocated for democracy, including while the military held her under house arrest for years, and received global support for her struggle.

But once she became the country’s top civilian leader, she declined to challenge the military on one very important issue: its 2017 campaign of genocide against the Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic minority group in the country. She even defended their actions in an international court.

In 2020, she campaigned for further restricting the military’s role in governing the country, and in parliamentary elections in November, her party won a sweeping victory, essentially giving her a mandate to pursue those changes. Seeing that as a direct threat to their power, the nation’s generals claimed, without evidence, that the election was fraudulent. And just hours before the new parliament was to convene, the military launched its coup.

Human rights advocates warn the coup will mean danger for anyone who disagrees with the military’s actions, but it could prove especially perilous for the Rohingya and other persecuted ethnic and religious minorities in the country.

“The military is responsible for genocide against the Rohingya and other severe human rights abuses against other ethnic minorities, including the Rakhine, Kachin, [and] Shan,” Daniel P. Sullivan, a senior advocate for human rights at Refugees International who focuses on Myanmar, told Vox’s Jen Kirby.

The Biden administration labeled the takeover a coup, which will result in cuts to the already small amount of foreign aid the US gives the country, and said it is considering placing economic sanctions on Myanmar’s military. But it also faces the question of how to support the country’s pro-democracy movement without also supporting Suu Kyi, who has been “potentially complicit in genocide,” writes Vox’s Jariel Arvin.

  • June 20

    The UN condemned Myanmar’s coup. Will that matter?

    By Cameron Peters

    "We cannot live in a world where military coups become a norm," the UN secretary-general said.

  • May 12

    Myanmar’s coup is uniting a country riven by ethnic divisions. Will it last?

    By Jen Kirby

    Protesters and activists faced a reckoning about Myanmar’s past decade of civilian rule. Now they say they are fighting for a real federal democracy.

  • March 13

    Myanmar has killed at least 7 during its latest lethal crackdown on protesters

    By Zeeshan Aleem

    Security forces are firing live ammunition on sit-ins.

  • February 28

    At least 18 protesters were killed amid intensifying pro-democracy demonstrations in Myanmar

    By Sean Collins

    The protesters were shot and killed by the military government, according to the UN.

  • February 22

    Myanmar’s pro-democracy protest movement is strengthening

    By Jen Kirby

    On Monday, the country saw one of the largest uprisings yet against the February 1 military coup.

  • February 14

    Two weeks after a coup, hundreds of thousands of people are protesting in Myanmar

    By Cameron Peters

    Myanmar’s military seized power earlier this month.

  • February 10

    Biden announces sanctions on Myanmar’s military in response to the coup

    By Alex Ward

    US-led sanctions on Myanmar worked once to move the country toward democracy. Could they work again?

  • February 8

    Tens of thousands rise up against the coup in Myanmar

    By Jen Kirby

    People are protesting in defiance, a week after a military coup.

  • February 4

    Myanmar’s coup has no heroes

    By Jariel Arvin

    This episode of Worldly discusses what happened in Myanmar and what potentially lies ahead.

  • February 4

    Myanmar and Russia show the limits of Biden’s pro-democracy agenda

    By Alex Ward

    A coup in Myanmar and the imprisonment of a dissident in Russia make clear it’s a tough time for democracy.

  • February 3

    Myanmar’s military is using absurd legal charges to keep leader Aung San Suu Kyi locked up

    By Jen Kirby

    After Monday’s coup, the de facto civilian leader is accused of having illegal walkie-talkies.

  • February 2

    What Myanmar’s coup could mean for the Rohingya and other persecuted minorities

    By Jen Kirby

    The takeover is terrible for Myanmar. It may be worse for the country’s most vulnerable.

  • February 2

    The Biden administration has labeled Myanmar’s military takeover a “coup”

    By Alex Ward

    The US will now curtail foreign assistance to the government, but that won’t do much.

  • February 1

    Myanmar’s coup, explained

    By Alex Ward

    Aung San Suu Kyi’s pro-democracy party was gaining strength, so the ruling military launched a coup.