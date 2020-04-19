What we know about a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, Canada

A shooter killed at least 13 people across Nova Scotia, Canada, police said Sunday.

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, died shortly after being apprehended in Enfield, Nova Scotia, a town about 20 miles north of Halifax. Police believe he is responsible for a series of shootings that began in Portapique — a small town about 60 miles north of Halifax — around 10:30 pm local time Saturday night.

The suspect then is believed to have “moved across the northern part of the province and committed what appears to be several homicides,” according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather.

For at least a few hours on Sunday morning, the suspect was disguised as a police officer. Officials aren’t yet sure of his motive, but Leather said the “fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act.”

The suspect was ultimately apprehended at an Enfield gas station Sunday morning, after having switched vehicles. He was arrested nearly 12 hours after police in Portapique first received a complaint about “a person with firearms” Saturday night.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, particularly when compared to the United States, in large part because of stringent gun laws put in place after a 1989 shooting that left 14 people dead. Now, a Canadian wishing to own a gun must register it and undergo training, a risk assessment, and a background check. It’s not yet clear whether the suspect’s weapon was registered.

The story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know

What we don’t know