Trump releases Middle East peace plan for Israel-Palestine

The proposal attempts to solve the intractable problems between Israelis and Palestinians that have stymied US administrations for decades.

Contributors: Alex Ward and Zack Beauchamp

President Donald Trump on Tuesday released his long-awaited Middle East peace plan. Speaking at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined his “vision for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future for Israelis and Palestinians.”

The proposal, masterminded by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, attempts to solve the intractable problems between Israelis and Palestinians that have stymied both Democratic and Republican administrations for decades.

It redraws the region’s current borders, defines the future of Jewish settlements in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory, lays out the conditions under which a future Palestinian state could be created, and addresses Israel’s myriad security concerns.

What it doesn’t do is provide a “right of return” for displaced Palestinians to their ancestral homes in Israel, allow for a sovereign state of Palestine to form a military that it could use to threaten Israel (or to defend itself against Israel), or give Palestinians any meaningful part of Jerusalem as its capital.

In fact, it essentially ignores all of the Palestinians’ desires, as the plan was drafted with no input from the Palestinian side.

For that reason, most analysts predicted the deal would be dead on arrival. But that doesn’t mean it won’t still have potentially dramatic consequences for Israelis, Palestinians, and many others in the Middle East.

4 Total Updates Since
Jan 28, 2020, 1:14pm EST
  • January 28

    Jared Kushner, architect of Trump’s Middle East peace plan, still doesn’t get it

    By Alex Ward

    Kushner’s main talking point on the peace deal highlights the whole problem with it.

  • January 28

    Trump’s Israel-Palestine peace plan, explained

    By Alex Ward

    "The real threat to peace is if the plan succeeds," an expert told Vox.

  • January 28

    Trump’s Israel-Palestine “peace plan” is a con

    By Zack Beauchamp

    The proposal destroys the prospects for any real deal and brings Israel meaningfully closer to "apartheid."

  • January 28

    Trump’s Israel-Palestine peace plan: Read the full text of his so-called “deal of the century”

    By Alex Ward

    Some experts say it’s dead on arrival.