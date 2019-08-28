 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • StoryStream

Hong Kong protests 2019: news and updates

What began as a targeted protest against a controversial bill has become a battle for the future of Hong Kong.

Contributors: Vox Staff

The Hong Kong protests began in June 2019 as a targeted demonstration against a controversial extradition bill that could send Hong Kong residents to mainland China to be tried in court, but they’ve since transformed into what feels like a battle for the future of Hong Kong. Protesters are not just fighting their local government — they’re challenging one of the most powerful countries on earth: China.

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, said the bill is intended to prevent Hong Kong from becoming a safe haven for fugitives. But opponents fear it would expose Hong Kong to China’s flawed judicial system and lead to further erasure of the city’s judicial independence.

Initially, Lam was determined to move forward with the bill. But after a series of massive protests, she announced she would “indefinitely suspend” it. Protesters are not accepting the suspension, however, and are demanding its full withdrawal — and calling for Lam’s resignation.

A few of the protests have stood out. On July 1, the anniversary of the British handover of Hong Kong, protesters stormed and vandalized the Legislative Council. A citywide strike shut down transportation in Hong Kong on August 6. Protesters put on a fun laser show on August 8 after police arrested a student for purchasing threatening lasers. On August 12 and 13, demonstrators took over the Hong Kong airport, leading to mass flight cancellations at one of the world’s busiest transportation hubs.

Hong Kong police have fought back, often violently. On June 12, police fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and beanbags at crowds of demonstrators. A woman believed to be a volunteer medic was hit in the eye with a beanbag round fired by police on August 11. On August 25, police deployed water cannons for the first time, and one officer fired a warning shot.

As neither side shows signs of backing down, here’s where you can find updates on the Hong Kong protests:

19 Total Updates Since
Jun 9, 2019, 2:09pm EDT
  • August 28

    6 Hongkongers on how the protests have transformed their lives and their city

    By Jen Kirby

    "If we don’t win ... I don’t think we can win. But I just feel like we should do something, even though there’s a slim chance."

  • August 26

    9 questions about the Hong Kong protests you were too embarrassed to ask

    By Jen Kirby

    Why is Hong Kong protesting? What do protesters want? And what might China do?

  • August 25

    Police deploy water cannons and live ammunition at the latest Hong Kong protests

    By Anya van Wagtendonk

    Police used water cannons for the first time, and one fired a warning shot in an escalation of force following a week of mostly peaceful protests.

  • August 23

    How China used Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to spread disinformation about the Hong Kong protests

    By Emily Stewart

    There have long been concerns about China’s social media disinformation capabilities, but we haven’t really seen the country put them into action until now.

  • August 18

    Hong Kong protesters show no sign of backing down in the face of countless threats

    By Zeeshan Aleem

    Nearly 2 million Hongkongers took to the streets Sunday to demand governmental reforms amid military threats from Beijing, the specter of mob violence, and increasing pressure from local police.

  • August 13

    Hong Kong airport protests escalate with canceled flights and police standoffs

    By Jen Kirby

    Another tense day of protests in Hong Kong.

  • August 11

    Hong Kong protests continue for a 10th week in face of Beijing’s threats

    By Riley Beggin

    In a largely peaceful protest, Hongkongers continued to voice concern over Beijing’s role in the city’s politics.

  • August 8

    Hong Kong protesters stage a laser show in latest challenge to Beijing

    By Jen Kirby

    Hong Kong police said lasers were "offensive weapons." Demonstrators showed them otherwise.

  • July 22

    As Hong Kong protests continue, mob violence against demonstrators casts a shadow

    By Jen Kirby

    Pro-democracy activists are accusing the police of being slow to respond to a train station attack.

  • July 21

    Extradition and independence: What’s behind the continued protests in Hong Kong

    By Riley Beggin

    More than 100,000 people took part in the seventh week of mass protests in Hong Kong.

  • July 1

    Hong Kong’s latest protests, in 22 photos

    By Jen Kirby

    Protesters stormed the legislative building and police tried to clear them with tear gas.

  • July 1

    Hong Kong protests escalate with storming of legislative building

    By Jen Kirby

    On the anniversary of Britain’s handover of the city-state to China, protesters occupied the legislature. Police later used tear gas on protesters to disperse them.

  • June 24

    Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained

    By Christina Thornell and Danush Parvaneh

    The people of Hong Kong are protesting in record-breaking numbers.

  • June 18

    Hong Kong’s leader apologizes again but won’t pull controversial extradition bill

    By Jen Kirby

    After days of mass protests, critics see the apology as insufficient — and want the bill withdrawn entirely.

  • June 16

    Huge Hong Kong protests continue after the government postpones controversial bill

    By Zeeshan Aleem

    Protesters say they want the bill to be scrapped and are calling for the city’s chief executive to resign.

  • June 15

    Hong Kong’s leader suspends China extradition bill following mass protests

    By Rachel Withers

    The controversial bill allows criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China and has faced massive opposition.

  • June 12

    Police and protesters clash as mass protests escalate in Hong Kong

    By Jen Kirby

    "If this doesn’t go well, if this doesn’t succeed, then we just don’t know if we will ever get a win again."

  • June 11

    What Hong Kong’s massive protests are really about

    By Alex Ward

    The fight over an extradition law and democracy in China, explained.

  • June 9

    Hundreds of thousands attend protest in Hong Kong over extradition bill

    By Eric Kleefeld

    A new bill would allow for extradition to China. At least 240,000 (and maybe as many as 1.03 million) people marched in protest.