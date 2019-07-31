 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The 2 veterans on the Democratic debate stage made a big promise about Afghanistan

They would withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan within their first year in office.

By Alex Ward
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) takes the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate on July 31, 2019.
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) takes the stage at the Democratic presidential debate on July 31, 2019.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The only two veterans on the Democratic debate stage this week were also the only two to commit to withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan within their first year as president if elected.

On Tuesday night, Pete Buttigieg — the South Bend, Indiana, mayor who served as a naval intelligence officer in Afghanistan — vowed to bring all American service members home from that country during his first year in office after being pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg greets audience members after the Democratic presidential debate on July 30, 2019.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

And on Wednesday, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who deployed to Iraq twice, made that commitment without extra prompting from the moderators.

“The leadership I will bring to do the right thing to bring our troops home within the first year in office,” she said. “Because they shouldn’t have been there this long.”

It’s striking that the Democratic politicians who served in the military are the most eager to end America’s nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan. More than anyone else on that stage, Buttigieg and Gabbard know firsthand the hardships of fighting in the Central Asian country and the challenges of winning the war there.

They seemingly share the same sentiment with President Donald Trump, who has put immense pressure on his team to bring back the roughly 14,000 American troops there as soon as possible. His administration is currently in diplomatic negotiations with the Taliban, the hardline Islamist group that used to run the country, to make a deal that would allow the US to exit the war.

Both Buttigieg and Gabbard are currently long-shots to win the Democratic nomination, though, so it’s unlikely they’d get the chance to fulfill their promise. Which means it’s potentially up to leading Democratic candidates — like former Vice President Joe Biden — who have yet to make that same commitment to draw down the Afghanistan war.

In this Storystream

The second Democratic presidential debate: July 30-31, 2019

View all 32 stories

Next Up In World

This Article has a component height of 13. The sidebar size is medium.

The Latest

Jay Inslee points to Democrats’ real problem: Mitch McConnell

By Ella Nilsen

“Fire Pantaleo!”: the discussion of Eric Garner’s death at the Democratic debate, explained

By P.R. Lockhart and Emily Stewart

Filed under:

Joe Biden’s long record supporting the war on drugs and mass incarceration, explained

By German Lopez

Jane the Virgin’s joyous series finale is a perfect hour of television

By Constance Grady

Why Bill de Blasio is so hated, explained

By Emily Stewart

“Do something”: why Bill de Blasio is facing criticism for the Eric Garner case

By P.R. Lockhart