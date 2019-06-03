 clock menu more-arrow no yes
President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II make a toast during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Day 1 of Trump’s state visit to the UK, in 21 photos

Trump and the first lady visited Westminster Abbey and attended a state banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

By Jen Kirby and Jennifer Williams

President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom turned controversial before it officially even started — thanks to comments he made about Brexit and Meghan Markle in interviews with the British media and a tweet in which he called London Mayor Sadiq Khan a “stone cold loser.”

This is almost certainly not the best way to cultivate the “special relationship” between the US and the UK. But so far, Trump has given his visit a rave review — with the exception of his complaint about having to watch CNN to get his news while in the UK instead of his favorite news channel, Fox News.

“London part of trip is going really well,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong.”

Trump’s first day in the UK mostly involved meetings with royals — a welcome ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, where Trump laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The day ended with an elaborate formal banquet at Buckingham Palace hosted by the Queen and featuring 170 guests, including the extended royal family, Trump’s adult children, and numerous prominent UK business leaders.

In brief speeches before the dinner, both the Queen and President Trump celebrated the relationship between the US and the UK. “Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades,” the Queen said, “and which I believe will endure for many years to come.”

Trump’s day tomorrow will be a tad less glamorous: He’s cohosting a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders from the US and UK in the morning, and in the evening will host a dinner at Winfield House (the US ambassador’s residence) for Prince Charles and Camilla.

Large anti-Trump protests are expected in London on Tuesday, and the “Trump baby” blimp will be hard to miss. Trump tweeted on Monday that so far he had only seen well-wishers and no protesters — though he added that the “Fake News will be working hard to find them.” A small group of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Monday night, as well as a smattering of MAGA-hat wearing supporters.

Here’s a look at day one of President Trump’s state visit.

Trump gets a royal welcome at Buckingham Palace

President Donald Trump is greeted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II (second left) officially welcomes President Donald Trump (C) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) with Charles, Prince of Wales (second right), and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, (R) at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Toby Melville/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump watch the ceremonial welcome from a window at Buckingham Palace on June 03, 2019 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Here are those, er, hard-to-find protesters ... and a few “well wishers”

Amnesty International installed “Resist Trump” banners on Vauxhall Bridge following the arrival of President Donald Trump on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Anti-Trump protesters gather outside of Buckingham Palace as Marine One flies in on June 3, 2019.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump place a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a visit to Westminster Abbey on June 03, 2019, in London, England.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool / Getty Images
A Trump supporter argues with an anti-Trump protester near Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.
Tim Ireland/AP Photo

Trump and his entourage then headed to Westminster Abbey for a special guided tour

President Donald Trump’s motorcade drives along Horse Guards Road on June 3, 2019, in London, United Kingdom. Police had erected barricades to control crowds, but almost no one showed up.
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted at Westminster Abbey by the abbey dean, the Very Rev. Dr. John Hall, on June 03, 2019, in London, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump place a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a visit to Westminster Abbey on June 03, 2019, in London, England.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool / Getty Images
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner look on during a visit to Westminster Abbey on June 03, 2019, in London, England.
Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/ Getty Images
President Donald Trump signs the guestbook at Westminster Abbey with his signature black marker.
Alex Brandon/AP Photo
President Donald Trump’s message and his signature along with that of First Lady Melania Trump in the Westminster Abbey visitors book on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

President Donald Trump (second left) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) pose for a photograph with their hosts Prince Charles (2R) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, before taking tea at Clarence House in London on June 3, 2019.
Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP

The white-tie state dinner in the Buckingham Palace ballroom

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II lead a procession of guests through the East Gallery toward the ballroom of Buckingham Palace for a state banquet on June 3, 2019.
Victoria Jones/Pool/AP Photo
Ivanka Trump and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox walk through the East Gallery toward the ballroom of Buckingham Palace for a state banquet on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images
President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, First Lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, pose for the media ahead of the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, 2019.
Alastair Grant/Pool/AP Photo
Ivanka Trump and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox walk through the East Gallery toward the ballroom of Buckingham Palace for a state banquet on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and 170 other guests for a state banquet in the opulent ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump makes a speech as Queen Elizabeth II listens during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England.
Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II laughs with President Donald Trump during a state banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
