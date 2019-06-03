Day 1 of Trump’s state visit to the UK, in 21 photos

“London part of trip is going really well,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong.”
Trump’s first day in the UK mostly involved meetings with royals — a welcome ceremony with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, where Trump laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
In brief speeches before the dinner, both the Queen and President Trump celebrated the relationship between the US and the UK. “Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades,” the Queen said, “and which I believe will endure for many years to come.”
Trump’s day tomorrow will be a tad less glamorous: He’s cohosting a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May and business leaders from the US and UK in the morning, and in the evening will host a dinner at Winfield House (the US ambassador’s residence) for Prince Charles and Camilla.
Large anti-Trump protests are expected in London on Tuesday, and the “Trump baby” blimp will be hard to miss. Trump tweeted on Monday that so far he had only seen well-wishers and no protesters — though he added that the “Fake News will be working hard to find them.” A small group of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Monday night, as well as a smattering of MAGA-hat wearing supporters.
Here’s a look at day one of President Trump’s state visit.
Trump gets a royal welcome at Buckingham Palace
Here are those, er, hard-to-find protesters ... and a few “well wishers”
Trump and his entourage then headed to Westminster Abbey for a special guided tour
Tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
The white-tie state dinner in the Buckingham Palace ballroom