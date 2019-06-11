The race to be the next British prime minister, briefly explained

The race to replace outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May is on.

Boris Johnson, the former foreign minister, confirmed his frontrunner status Thursday, coming in first place after the first round of voting by Conservative members of Parliament.

Johnson won 114 votes, far ahead of the rest of the field of 10 contenders. The runner-up, current foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, secured just 43 votes.

A total of 10 candidates were vying to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and the future prime minister of the United Kingdom. Three were eliminated in this first ballot, each failing to gain the support of more than 16 members of Parliament, the threshold needed to advance to the next vote on Tuesday.

Whoever wins the still-crowded contest will be faced with the daunting task of trying to finalize the UK’s break up with the European Union, which is currently scheduled for October 31.

Brexit is dominating the race, and each candidate is trying to promote their Brexit bona fides and make the case that they have the best strategy to steer the UK through its divorce with the EU.

This leadership contest is expected to stretch on for weeks, with a new prime minister taking over toward the middle to end of July. Here’s what to expect, and what to know about the candidates competing to be the UK’s next leader.

A brief guide to the Conservative leadership contest

Prime Minister Theresa May formally stepped aside as leader of the Conservative Party on June 7, allowing the contest to replace her to begin on the 10th. May will remain as prime minister until the next leader is selected, likely sometime in July.

The next prime minister will also come from the Conservatives (or Tories, as they’re called). That’s because the actual makeup of Parliament isn’t changing, and the Conservatives will retain control of government. The next general election isn’t scheduled until 2022, so presumably, whoever takes over for May will stay in power at least until then. (Earlier elections can’t be ruled out, of course, but they’re not an option right now.)

This also means the Conservatives — specifically, Conservative members of Parliament (MPs) and party members — will select the next prime minister.

Conservative MPs vote in secret ballots. In the first round of voting on Thursday, candidates who didn’t get support of more than 16 MPs were eliminated from the contest. Three of the 10 contenders didn’t make the cut.

In the second round, expected to take place next Tuesday, candidates will have to secure votes from more than 32 MPs. If all candidates somehow get above that threshold, the person who comes in last will be eliminated.

At that point, MPs will continue to vote in as many rounds as necessary until two finalists are left, with the lowest vote-getters being kicked out after each round. (Experts say it usually moves a bit faster once people start realizing they don’t have a shot and drop out.)

After the two finalists are selected, the Conservative Party’s 160,000 or so official members will vote. Whoever wins will become the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

Who are the candidates?

The 10 contenders range from moderate Conservatives to more hard-right Brexit champions, or “Brexiteers.”

Brexit is by far the biggest challenge facing the next prime minister. It’s currently scheduled for October 31, 2019 — just a few short months after the next leader takes over.

Conservatives are also under pressure from the rising Brexit Party, which dominated the European parliamentary elections on the single issue of the UK leaving the EU. The Conservatives have taken the Brexit Party’s success as a warning that if they can’t deliver Brexit under a new leader, it may doom the party altogether.

But the next prime minister, whatever his or her position, will inherit the same Brexit deadlock that ultimately ended May’s premiership.

May’s Brexit deal failed in Parliament three times. But right now it’s the only deal on offer, and the EU has insisted it will not renegotiate the agreement, no matter who the next prime minister is.

That hasn’t stopped most candidates from claiming they’d be successful at persuading the EU to come back to the negotiating table, despite the EU saying the opposite.

And a few Brexiteer Tory candidates — most notably the current frontrunner, Boris Johnson — have also said they’d be willing to pull the UK out of the EU without a deal on October 31.

Whether any candidate will actually follow through on a no-deal Brexit and risk the potentially catastrophic economic consequences is another question entirely. But here’s a brief look at the 10 candidates fighting to be prime minister, with some details on where they stand on Brexit. They’re listed in order by the number of votes they received on Thursday, and we’ve noted who’s been eliminated:

