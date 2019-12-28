A truck packed with explosives blew up at a crowded intersection on the outskirts of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Saturday morning, killing and injuring scores of people.

At least 79 people have been killed and 149 people have been injured, according to CNN.

No group has claimed responsibility for the strike, but similar attacks have been carried out in Somalia by al-Shabaab, a terrorist organization with ties to al-Qaeda. The group has carried out a number of lethal attacks in Somalia in the past year, including storming a hotel in Mogadishu with gunmen earlier in December, and is believed to be behind a 2017 Mogadishu bombing that killed 587 people.

The story is still developing. Here’s what we know, and don’t, so far.

What we know:

The truck explosion took place outside a tax collection center during the morning rush hour, just before 8 am local time.

The truck drove into a checkpoint where police conduct security searches, and both civilians and security forces were killed.

The explosion has killed at least 79 people; a government official said at least 149 more people were wounded.

Officials have said they expect the death toll to rise.

Suicide-bomber driving a car laden with explosives detonates at #Mogadishu’s Ex-control Afgoye. Casualties of this horrific blast is yet to clarify. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/BaHeG44zV2 — Bashiir Maxmud (@BashiirMaxmud) December 28, 2019

The intersection at which the attack took place is called Ex-control Junction, and it connects the capital to the rest of southern Somalia.

The Somali foreign minister has said that many students and two Turkish nationals are among the dead.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu expressed his government’s condolences on Twitter, writing, “May Allah’s mercy be upon our 2 citizens and innocent Somali brothers&sisters who lost their lives in the heinous terrorist attack.”

What we don’t know: