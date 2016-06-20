 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

  • Stream
A European Union flag flying beside a United Kingdom flag.

Brexit: The UK is finally leaving the European Union

The United Kingdom will formally leave the EU on January 31, 2020.

Contributors: Jen Kirby, Katelyn Burns, and Matthew Yglesias

The United Kingdom’s divorce with the European Union — better known as Brexit — is finally happening on January 31, 2020.

The weeks leading up to the big day were much less chaotic than the months and months of drama that have characterized the entire process. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a resounding victory in the December election, giving him a strong majority to quickly pass the Brexit deal legislation through Parliament. The EU also ratified the deal, paving the way for a smooth breakup.

After January 31, the UK will officially be out of the EU. But not much will change, practically speaking. The UK will continue to follow most EU rules during a transition period that ends on December 31, 2020.

During that time, the UK and EU must figure out all the details of their future relationship: trade, financial services, security cooperation, and much more. Johnson has promised he will not extend this transition period beyond 2020, giving the UK and EU less than 11 months to figure out their future partnership.

This isn’t impossible to achieve, but it’s going to be very, very difficult. If the EU and UK can’t reach an agreement at the end of the year, the possibility of a no-deal looms once again. Experts say that could still be damaging and extraordinarily disruptive, especially if tariffs and increased customs checks lead to backlogs at ports, which could mean shortages in food and other goods.

So although Brexit will be official on January 31, the uncertainty over it definitely won’t be over.

166 Total Updates Since
Mar 8, 2016, 1:00pm EST
  • December 14, 2020

    The EU and UK have extended make-or-break Brexit talks — again

    By Jen Kirby

    "We think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile," EU and UK leaders said.

  • October 16, 2020

    The EU and the UK still haven’t reached a post-Brexit agreement. What’s next?

    By Jen Kirby

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK needs to prepare for no deal — but talks are probably not done yet.

  • June 18, 2020

    Remember Brexit? It’s still not over.

    By Jen Kirby

    The UK and the EU are facing a pandemic, economic crisis, and *checks notes* yes, Brexit.

  • January 31, 2020

    Britain has officially left the European Union. But what happens next?

    By Jen Kirby

    Brexit, and why it’s not actually over, explained.

  • January 31, 2020

    A short history of the long road to Brexit

    By Jen Kirby

    The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31.

  • January 31, 2020

    Watch as EU officials solemnly take down the UK flag

    By Jen Kirby

    What Brexit looks like in Europe.

  • January 23, 2020

    Brexit is finally happening. On January 31. For real this time.

    By Jen Kirby

    The European Parliament must still give its approval next week, but it won’t be a hurdle to the UK’s end-of-month exit.

  • January 9, 2020

    Remember Brexit? It just got one step closer to happening.

    By Jen Kirby

    The Brexit bill cleared the House of Commons in a pretty humdrum vote.

  • December 26, 2019

    Queen Elizabeth gave her annual Christmas speech. The internet saw a secret message about Brexit.

    By Katelyn Burns

    Is the queen really trying to send a message about Brexit through her choice of brooch?

  • December 12, 2019

    Boris Johnson, the UK’s prime minister, explained in under 650 words

    By Jen Kirby

    Johnson and the Conservatives are expected to win big in Thursday’s election, according to the (usually accurate) exit polls.

  • December 3, 2019

    Jeremy Corbyn is the UK’s Bernie Sanders — and wildly unpopular. Could he still become prime minister?

    By Jen Kirby

    How the left-winger became the leader of the UK’s Labour Party — and how Brexit might bring him down.

  • October 29, 2019

    12 questions about Brexit you were too embarrassed to ask

    By Jen Kirby

    What is Brexit? Why did is it delayed again? And how the heck did we end up here?

  • October 29, 2019

    The future of Brexit will be decided in December 12 elections

    By Jen Kirby

    Parliament just voted to have a Christmastime general election that is going to be a referendum on Brexit.

  • October 28, 2019

    Brexiteer to second referendum: a handy Brexit glossary

    By Jen Kirby

    The terms you need to know to understand the EU-UK divorce.

  • October 28, 2019

    The new Brexit deadline will be January 31

    By Jen Kirby

    The EU agrees to delay the UK exit another three months.

  • October 24, 2019

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek elections after Brexit deadlock

    By Jen Kirby

    The prime minister’s Brexit plans blew up. So he wants a vote instead.

  • October 22, 2019

    UK Parliament has advanced the Brexit bill

    By Jen Kirby

    But another critical vote spoiled Boris Johnson’s October 31 Brexit plans.

  • October 22, 2019

    Boris Johnson wants Brexit by October 31. Parliament won’t let him have it.

    By Jen Kirby

    After advancing the Brexit bill, Parliament is still denying the prime minister an October 31 exit.

  • September 5, 2019

    The constitutional change at the heart of the UK Parliament’s endless deadlock

    By Matthew Yglesias

    A 2011 law undid the core logic of parliamentary government.

  • September 4, 2019

    UK Parliament gives Boris Johnson his third defeat in 2 days

    By Jen Kirby

    Parliament has voted to block a no-deal Brexit — and the prime minister’s plan to call new elections.

  • August 28, 2019

    Boris Johnson just suspended Parliament over Brexit. Here’s what’s going on.

    By Jen Kirby

    The prime minister’s move is going to make it a lot harder for Parliament to oppose leaving the European Union without a deal in place.

  • July 19, 2019

    Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be the UK’s next prime minister, explained

    By Jen Kirby

    Johnson, the brash Brexiteer and former London mayor, is the heavy favorite to lead Parliament.

  • June 20, 2019

    The race to be the next British prime minister, briefly explained

    By Jen Kirby

    Boris Johnson, the frontrunner, will face off against foreign minister Jeremy Hunt.

  • May 24, 2019

    Brexit has finally brought down Theresa May

    By Jen Kirby

    Prime Minister May was supposed to deliver Brexit for the UK. Now she’s leaving it up to somebody else.

  • May 21, 2019

    Theresa May offers a “new” Brexit plan, but nobody’s buying it

    By Jen Kirby

    Her attempts to woo the opposition — including a proposed vote on a second referendum — backfired with Brexiteers.