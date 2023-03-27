 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Israel’s deepening political crisis erupts in protests

Contributors: Nicole Narea, Jonathan Guyer, and Zack Beauchamp

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he will delay his government’s plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system amid an unprecedented general strike and massive protests that brought airport departures, universities, and shopping centers to a halt.

This follows months of mass mobilizations across Israel against the judicial proposals, which would weaken the independence of the country’s high court and create the conditions for unchecked majoritarian rule.

Despite the delay, this moment is a crisis for Israel’s democracy. It’s a crisis initiated by these specific proposals, but one built on decades of right-wing policies promulgated by Netanyahu. Netanyahu and his allies are pursuing a shock doctrine that amounts to crippling the Israeli governance system and radical changes to the way the occupation of the West Bank is administered. Even if one part of these plans is delayed, the government’s ideology remains unchanged.

Israel’s allies have expressed concern about moving forward with the overhaul plan, with US President Joe Biden calling for a compromise.

Follow here for Vox’s coverage of the deepening political crisis in Israel.

  • March 27

    How Israel’s protesters brought a temporary halt to Netanyahu’s judicial assault

    By Nicole Narea

    The prime minister is pausing his plan to overhaul the judiciary following mass protests.

  • March 27

    Why Israel’s new far-right government has triggered massive protests

    By Jonathan Guyer

    Israelis are revolting against Netanyahu. But a judicial overhaul isn’t the country’s only crisis.

  • March 22

    Yes, Trump’s indictment could cause a constitutional crisis. Just look at Israel.

    By Zack Beauchamp

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s radical response to his indictment — and what it might portend for a potential Trump arrest.

  • March 16

    If you love Israel, you must protest this government, says the former prime minister

    By Jonathan Guyer

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert: "The government of Israel is the enemy of the state of Israel."