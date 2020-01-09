Vox Sentences: Shot down

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Reports: Missile strike downed Ukrainian airliner

Power outages persist after Puerto Rico earthquakes

After a series of severe earthquakes earlier this week leveled buildings and damaged Puerto Rico’s largest power plant, about two-thirds of the island is still without power. [ CNN / Paul P. Murphy ]

] Many buildings on the island were never built to withstand an earthquake, and there are concerns that damaged structures could still collapse as aftershocks continue. [ NYT / Patricia Mazzei, Edmy Ayala, and Frances Robles ]

] The Trump administration issued an emergency declaration Tuesday in response to the quakes that would free up federal disaster relief funds. However, Puerto Rico officials are worried about whether aid can be delivered quickly enough. [ AP / Dánica Coto ]

] The earthquakes are only the latest natural disaster to hit Puerto Rico: The island was also ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. Residents say that the earthquake has brought back memories — and trauma — from the last crisis. [ NBC / Nicole Acevedo, Sandra Lilley, and Suzanne Gamboa ]

] The island is still waiting on hurricane recovery aid. Nearly $20 billion in congressional funding is still on hold, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday accused the Trump administration of an “unlawful withholding of funds.” [Washington Post / Erica Werner]

“There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months. That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I am very much alive.” [Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who this week announced that she is cancer-free, in an interview last year / NYT]

Listen to this: The other Iranian threat: cyberwarfare

How much should we worry about Iranian hackers? [Recode / Arielle Duhaime-Ross and Andy Greenberg]

