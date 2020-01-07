Vox Sentences: Jury selection begins for one of Me Too’s biggest cases

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Weinstein’s day in court

Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Signed? Sealed? Delivered?

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“You get dragged into the gutter of nastiness and pettiness and shame and all of these things, and it sometimes seems healthier and wiser to just move on with your life and not allow yourself to be re-victimized.” [Actress Daryl Hannah in a 2017 story on the trauma of speaking out against Harvey Weinstein / The New Yorker]

Watch this: The Middle East’s cold war, explained

Why the rivalry and conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran is crucial to understanding the Middle East. [Vox on YouTube / Sam Ellis]

Read more

Bernie Sanders can unify Democrats and beat Trump in 2020

What is private equity, and why is it killing everything you love?

The only remaining check on Trump is the 2020 election

Finally, really good advice on how to stop killing your houseplants

A staggering 1 billion animals are now estimated dead in Australia’s fires