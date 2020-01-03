Vox Sentences: a killing in Iraq

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Iran vows revenge

FDA’s vape ban looks to curb teen illnesses

The Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday that it will ban cartridge-based vaping devices that appeal to children, with exceptions for vape pens as well as menthol or tobacco flavors. [ CBS News ]

] This Trump administration initiative is geared toward answering the concerns of parents and public health officials worried about the epidemic that took the form of hundreds of vaping-related hospitalizations that began at the end of 2019. [ New York Times / Abby Goodnough, Maggie Haberman, and Sheila Kaplan ]

] Federal officials said the move aims to prevent teens from being targeted while not shutting down the vape industry. [ Wall Street Journal / Jennifer Maloney and Thomas M. Burton ]

] Last month, the FDA also raised the age to purchase tobacco products, including vapes, from 18 to 21. [Vox / Ella Nilsen]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“Sticking your head in the sand is no way to advocate for a better future for women.” [Researcher and author Sarah Hill said about taboos in women’s health]

Watch this:

Tech giants are getting in on the oil business to use machine learning and technology to extract more oil. [YouTube / Adam Cole]

Read more from Vox

2020 Golden Globe nominations: the full list of nominees

What Australia’s devastating fires look like on the ground

Could a congressional amendment have stopped Trump from striking against Iran?

A “new” Amazon waffle maker came with an old crusty-looking waffle already in it

The hidden calories in your booze, explained