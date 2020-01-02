Vox Sentences: New year, new rules

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Iraq protesters retreat from US Embassy grounds

Following several demonstrations within the US Embassy in Baghdad compound, Iraqi protesters left the premises on Wednesday. [ NBC News / Saphora Smith ]

] Demonstrators stormed the embassy Tuesday after the US launched airstrikes that killed 25 militia fighters on Sunday that were retaliation for an American contractor killed in Iraq last week. By the second day, protesters burned a reception room and US soldiers used tear gas on the crowd. [ TIME / Tara Law and Josiah Bates ]

] Reporting and official statements attribute the movement into the US embassy grounds to be the work of an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia group, Kataeb Hezbollah. [ New York Times / Alan Yuhas ]

] While a major conflict didn’t break out, 750 US soldiers were sent to the compound to protect the staff, following a flyover from two Apache helicopters and the arrival of 100 Kuwait-based crisis response Marines. [CNN / Caroline Kelly and Ryan Browne ]

] US officials expect more violence from Iran-backed militia groups. “The provocative behavior has been out there for months... So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper Thursday. [Al Arabiya English]

After falling 500 feet off of Mount Hood, teen climber Gurbaz Singh survives with only a broken leg. [Washington Post / Brittany Shammas]

Julián Castro ended his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. [ Vox / Sean Collins ]

] Why a morning routine is not all that it claims to be. [ The Atlantic / Marina Koren ]

] India announces plans to prepare for third moon launch despite crash landing its last mission in 2019. [ BBC ]

] Rep. Abby Finkenauer endorses Joe Biden in the first high-profile move of the kind in Iowa. [CNN / Arlette Saenz]

“Nike has their First Amendment right to make individuals such as Colin Kaepernick their brand ambassadors. We have the right to make patriots like Chief Gallagher one of ours.” [Founder of Nine Line Apparel Tyler Merritt’s reasoning on why the company and others are partnering with Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher]

What’s going on when we get turned on? From attraction and sexual fantasies to birth control, fertility, and childbirth, it’s time to take a new look at the birds and the bees.

We just launched our new Netflix miniseries Sex, Explained. You can stream all five episodes right here: Netflix.com/sexexplained.

