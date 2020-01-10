Vox Sentences: On Iran, a resolute House

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Congress rebukes the president on Iran; a ceasefire in Libya falls through.

The House says no to war with Iran

No end in sight for Libyan civil war

Despite backing different sides in Libya’s ongoing civil war, Russia and Turkey on Wednesday called for a ceasefire in the conflict between Libya’s United Nations-backed government and warlord Khalifa Haftar. [NYT / Carlotta Gall]

Turkey has deepened its involvement in Libya recently by deploying troops in support of the Government of National Accord. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintains, however, that the troops are not there to fight. [Economist]

President Trump isn’t keen on Turkey getting involved in any capacity. He warned Erdogan last week that “foreign interference is complicating the situation in Libya.” [BBC]

For now, it seems there’s little prospect of a truce: Haftar rejected the idea of a ceasefire in a statement Thursday. [Al Jazeera]

Clashes will likely continue for the foreseeable future as Haftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces attempt to take Libya’s GNA-held capital, Tripoli. [AP / Noha Elhennawy]

Miscellaneous

The International Olympic Committee wants to ban athlete protests at the 2020 Olympics. [Vox / Katelyn Burns]

How the United Arab Emirates’ Mohammed bin Zayed has quietly assumed a leading role in the Middle East. [NYT / Robert F. Worth]

A “megafire” covering about 2,300 square miles has emerged in Australia as a historically bad fire season continues. [NPR / Scott Neuman]

After his support flagged following a heart attack in October, Bernie Sanders is now the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential contest per some polls. [WSJ / Eliza Collins]

Verbatim

“Let me be clear, I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week.” [Republican Rep. Doug Collins walks back a comment attacking his Democratic colleagues / Politico]

