Vox Sentences: Another migrant crisis in Europe?

The latest updates on Hurricane Dorian
- Hurricane Dorian downgraded to a strong Category 2 storm on Thursday morning, grazing past the Carolina coasts and likely making landfall later today or Friday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. [CNN / Jason Hanna and Madeline Holcombe]
- Dorian has had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph as of noon Thursday, its core traveling some 50 miles away east of Charleston, South Carolina, and 140 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Millions in the two states have already been asked to evacuate. [CBS News]
- In South Carolina, some 231,000 major power outage events were already reported in homes and businesses. Duke Energy, headquartered in North Carolina, expects the storm to cause 700,000 such outages, having already brought its resources from 23 states and Canada to respond to the crisis. [PowerOutage.US and Fox News / Travis Fedschun and Danielle Wallace]
- Dorian has dropped significantly in strength and speed since its Category 5 rating during Labor Day weekend. With sustained winds of 185 mph on Sunday night, it was the second most powerful storm in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Allen, with sustained winds of 190 mph in 1980, didn’t make landfall at that intensity. [The Sun / Tom Michael]
- The storm caused major devastation in the Bahamas, where it ravaged the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama for two days straight. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the death toll rose to at least 20, calling the disaster “one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history.” [BBC]
- Pictures crowdsourced by the Guardian show the extent of the flooding and havoc Dorian caused in the archipelago. [Guardian]
- Relief efforts for the Bahamas are already underway in the aftermath of the hurricane. Here’s how you can help too. [USA Today / Morgan Hines]
- For the latest news, please follow live updates from the National Hurricane Service and Vox. [National Hurricane Service and Vox / Brian Resnick]
A new wave of refugees may flood Europe
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Thursday that he will “open the gates” to allow more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees enter Europe, unless the European Union and the United States stick to their respective promises to provide assistance. [AP / Suzan Fraser]
- The EU and Turkey had reached an agreement in March 2016 whereby the former would provide billions of euros in aid in return for Ankara halting the flow of immigrants into the West. However, the Turkish government said it has only received a small fraction of the promised money. [Al Jazeera]
- On a separate deal with the US, Turkey is setting up a Trump-proposed “safe zone” in the northern part of Syria — which it controls — where it’s planning to build housing, provide humanitarian support, and relocate thousands of refugees. Already, 350,000 Syrians have moved there, according to Ankara. [Reuters / Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu]
- Erdogan’s threat to open the floodgates could pose major problems for a Europe still recovering from the latest migrant crisis. Greece has already taken in more than 12,000 asylum seekers who’ve deployed to islands near the Turkish coast in the past two months, and the recently elected center-right government has promised to take a tougher stance on deporting unauthorized immigrants and upholding sea borders. [Guardian / Peter Beaumont and Helena Smith]
- Crazy Rich Asians co-screenwriter Adele Lim has exited the sequel, alleging her male partner was offered eight to 10 times her salary for the project in the latest case of gender pay disparity in Hollywood. [THR / Rebecca Sun]
- After a vegan woman in Australia took her neighbors to court over meat and fish smells that emanated from their barbecue, more than 3,000 people are planning to attend a cookout outside her home to help her “get some pork on her fork.” [New York Post / Jackie Salo]
- Humans are not the only mammals that need to cool off under the AC every once in a while. A recent study published Wednesday shows that the Tyrannosaurus rex had something akin to an air conditioner in its skull. [CNN / Ashley Strickland]
- Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is planning to drop a memoir on her experiences in the Trump administration right before the presidential election in the fall of 2020. [Axios / Mike Allen]
“Mr. President, you’re going to weather jail.” [Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocks President Trump after he presented an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the US / Washington Post]
Rapper Meek Mill was arrested on drug and weapons charges as a teen in 2007, but the case didn’t close until last week. NPR’s Bobby Allyn explains how a police officer and a judge helped keep Meek Mill in the criminal justice system for more than a decade. [Spotify | Apple Podcasts]
