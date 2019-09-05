Vox Sentences: Another migrant crisis in Europe?

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Hurricane Dorian lowers in intensity as it travels through the US; Turkey’s president threatens to “open the gates” and let 3.6 million Syrian refugees into Europe.

The latest updates on Hurricane Dorian

A new wave of refugees may flood Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Thursday that he will “open the gates” to allow more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees enter Europe, unless the European Union and the United States stick to their respective promises to provide assistance. [AP / Suzan Fraser]

The EU and Turkey had reached an agreement in March 2016 whereby the former would provide billions of euros in aid in return for Ankara halting the flow of immigrants into the West. However, the Turkish government said it has only received a small fraction of the promised money. [Al Jazeera]

On a separate deal with the US, Turkey is setting up a Trump-proposed “safe zone” in the northern part of Syria — which it controls — where it’s planning to build housing, provide humanitarian support, and relocate thousands of refugees. Already, 350,000 Syrians have moved there, according to Ankara. [Reuters / Nevzat Devranoglu and Tuvan Gumrukcu]

Erdogan’s threat to open the floodgates could pose major problems for a Europe still recovering from the latest migrant crisis. Greece has already taken in more than 12,000 asylum seekers who’ve deployed to islands near the Turkish coast in the past two months, and the recently elected center-right government has promised to take a tougher stance on deporting unauthorized immigrants and upholding sea borders. [Guardian / Peter Beaumont and Helena Smith]

Crazy Rich Asians co-screenwriter Adele Lim has exited the sequel, alleging her male partner was offered eight to 10 times her salary for the project in the latest case of gender pay disparity in Hollywood. [THR / Rebecca Sun]

After a vegan woman in Australia took her neighbors to court over meat and fish smells that emanated from their barbecue, more than 3,000 people are planning to attend a cookout outside her home to help her “get some pork on her fork.” [New York Post / Jackie Salo]

Humans are not the only mammals that need to cool off under the AC every once in a while. A recent study published Wednesday shows that the Tyrannosaurus rex had something akin to an air conditioner in its skull. [CNN / Ashley Strickland]

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is planning to drop a memoir on her experiences in the Trump administration right before the presidential election in the fall of 2020. [Axios / Mike Allen]

“Mr. President, you’re going to weather jail.” [Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocks President Trump after he presented an altered map of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the US / Washington Post]

Listen to this: #FreedMeekMill

Rapper Meek Mill was arrested on drug and weapons charges as a teen in 2007, but the case didn’t close until last week. NPR’s Bobby Allyn explains how a police officer and a judge helped keep Meek Mill in the criminal justice system for more than a decade. [Spotify | Apple Podcasts]

