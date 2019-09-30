Vox Sentences: Your play, NCAA

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.
California college athletes set to receive money from endorsements; mass demonstrations in Moscow advocate the release of protesters.
California vs. the NCAA
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 206, a measure that would allow college athletes to profit from endorsement deals by 2023 — the latest shift in a long and contentious national debate over paying college athletes. [NYT / Alan Blinder]
- A former college athlete himself, Newsom supported the measure because “collegiate student athletes put everything on the line — their physical health, future career prospects and years of their lives to compete.” [NPR / Colin Dwyer]
- A Californian federal judge ruled in March that the NCAA could not place limits on the amount of aid awarded to their student athletes. [Vox / Emma Sarappo]
- The NCAA warned the governor that the law provided an unfair recruiting advantage to California schools and would most likely result in legal action challenging the bill, possibly rendering the state’s athletes unable to compete. [AP / Adam Beam]
- One poll of college students indicated that 53 percent of all students and 71 percent of student athletes favor student salaries for college athletics. [CNBC / Abigail Hess]
- Several current and former professional athletes, such as Lebron James, are using their platform to celebrate the passage of the law and encourage similar measures across the country. [LA Times / Melody Gutierres and Nathan Fenno]
- In support of Lebron James, presidential candidiate Sen. Bernie Sanders retweeted the basketball players post and wrote, “College athletes are workers. Pay them.” [US News / Lauren Camera]
- Candidate Andrew Yang’s platform also supports paying the student athletes. [Washington Post / Rick Maese]
- While California is the first state to enact a law allowing colleges to compensate their athletes, several other states have considered similar provisions. [HuffPost /Elaine S. Povich]
Moscow protest demands release of jailed activists
- Thousands organized Sunday in Moscow to demand protesters’ release from prison. [Wall Street Journal / Ann M. Simmons]
- With approval to hold the rally from the Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s office, the Libertarian Party of Russia installed an estimated 20,000-24,000 protesters along Sakharov Avenue. [BBC]
- The jailed protestors were arrested and convicted in connection to Moscow’s pro-democracy demonstrations this summer, a response to the government preventing opposition candidates from running for city council. [Vox / Jen Kirby]
- Former Putin challenger and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told supporters that he was “sure more people will be released because of this rally.” [Reuters / Tom Balmforth and Tatiana Voronova]
- Summer protests and calls for the release of imprisoned activists were met with unusual amounts of support from the general public. [US News / Daria Litvinova]
Miscellaneous
- Jennifer Lopez’s body prompted hundreds of imagery-rich articles and the creation of Google Images. The focus on it in her latest film reframes the conversation. [Vox / Constance Grady]
- One woman introduced the American public to exotic produce. At 96, Frieda Caplan is still in the business of keeping the market fresh. [Washington Post / Kristen Hartke]
- Cardi B shows up to fashion week in literal head to toe florals, highlighting a double standard in French style and law. [HuffPost / Carly Ledbetter]
- The Untitled Goose Game started out as a playful creation that the internet transformed into a commentary on leftists. [Vulture / Kathryn VanArendonk]
- The cultural context of the suit has changed, a result of the shift in public perception of business and professionalism. [Vox / Mark Dent]
Verbatim
“Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul.” [Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, in his op-ed in the Washington Post]
