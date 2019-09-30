Vox Sentences: Your play, NCAA

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

California college athletes set to receive money from endorsements; mass demonstrations in Moscow advocate the release of protesters.

California vs. the NCAA

Moscow protest demands release of jailed activists

Thousands organized Sunday in Moscow to demand protesters’ release from prison. [Wall Street Journal / Ann M. Simmons]

With approval to hold the rally from the Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s office, the Libertarian Party of Russia installed an estimated 20,000-24,000 protesters along Sakharov Avenue. [BBC]

The jailed protestors were arrested and convicted in connection to Moscow’s pro-democracy demonstrations this summer, a response to the government preventing opposition candidates from running for city council. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

Former Putin challenger and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told supporters that he was “sure more people will be released because of this rally.” [Reuters / Tom Balmforth and Tatiana Voronova]

Summer protests and calls for the release of imprisoned activists were met with unusual amounts of support from the general public. [US News / Daria Litvinova]

Miscellaneous

Jennifer Lopez’s body prompted hundreds of imagery-rich articles and the creation of Google Images. The focus on it in her latest film reframes the conversation. [Vox / Constance Grady]

One woman introduced the American public to exotic produce. At 96, Frieda Caplan is still in the business of keeping the market fresh. [ Washington Post / Kristen Hartke ]

] Cardi B shows up to fashion week in literal head to toe florals, highlighting a double standard in French style and law. [ HuffPost / Carly Ledbetter ]

] The Untitled Goose Game started out as a playful creation that the internet transformed into a commentary on leftists. [ Vulture / Kathryn VanArendonk ]

] The cultural context of the suit has changed, a result of the shift in public perception of business and professionalism. [Vox / Mark Dent]

Verbatim

“Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul.” [Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, in his op-ed in the Washington Post]

Listen to this: An inspiring conversation about democracy

For everyone who needs a refresher on why we are attempting the “great experiment” of American democracy. [Spotify]

