Vox Sentences: A whistle blown

The whistleblower report is released; US intelligence confirms Syrian government chemical weapons attack in May.

A complaint and a committee

Syria chemical attack confirmed by US intel

The US intelligence community confirmed reports of a Syrian chemical weapon attack that occurred in May. [ Wall Street Journal / Michael R. Gordon ]

] This attack is thought to have wounded four and is the first direct breach of the ban on chemical weapons in Syria set by the Trump administration. [ The Guardian ]

] Reports of the attack, like those spoken to at the time by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, remained unconfirmed up until today due to lack of documentation of the attack. [ Reuters / John Irish ]

] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the finding along with an additional pledge of $4.5 million to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for the investigation of other chemical weapon attack claims. [AP]

“I want to know who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.” [President Trump remarking on the whistleblower complaint about his controversial conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky]

