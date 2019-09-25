Vox Sentences: Call and response

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

The White House “transcript” of the Trump-Zelensky call is released; a mountain glacier in Italy is on the verge of collapse.

A quid pro quo?

Climate threat on Europe’s highest mountain

A huge Mont Blanc glacier on the French-Italian border is on the verge of collapse, prompting authorities to close roads and evacuate towns near the mountain. [Reuters / Elisa Anzolin and Francesca Piscioneri]

The glacier, formed with some 250,000 cubic meters of ice — or 100 times the size of an Olympic-size swimming pool — is shifting at a record rate of 50-60 centimeters (16-23 inches) a day. [Telegraph / Nick Squires]

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, warned of the perils of climate change, saying, “It’s an alarm that cannot leave us indifferent. It must shake us all and mobilize us.” [CNN / Gianluca Mezzofiore]

The Mont Blanc news comes amid some of the biggest climate protests taking place around the world, and mere days after the conclusion of the UN Climate Action Summit. Here are those events in photos. [Vox / Brian Resnick and Danielle Scruggs]

Alpine glaciers are melting and polar ice sheets are increasingly retreating as a result of global warming. National Geographic has dubbed this trend “the big thaw.” [National Geographic / Daniel Glick]

Miscellaneous

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, fresh off her Emmy wins for the comedy hit Fleabag, signed a $20 million deal a year with Amazon to create and produce more television content. [Variety / Will Thorne]

“Alexa, find me a job.” McDonald’s announced Wednesday it’s launching a new initiative called “Apply Thru,” allowing owners of Alexa and Google Assistant devices to find job postings and begin filling out their applications for the fast food chain. [ The Verge / Nick Statt ]

] Twenty-six creators, thinkers, and scholars were named the new MacArthur fellows, earning a $625,000 stipend in recognition of their creativity and academic or professional potential. Meet them here. [ NPR / Colin Dwyer ]

] A submarine — dubbed a “narco sub” — carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $165 million was captured by the US Coast Guard, authorities said. Four suspected drug smugglers who were on board were also apprehended. [CBS News / Sophie Lewis]

Verbatim

“Your fridge will beep for more cheese.” [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, failed to mention Brexit but offered a spirited speech on future tech / AP]

Watch this: How to impeach a president

What we can learn from Reconstruction, Watergate, and the Clinton saga. [YouTube / Liz Scheltens, Carlos Waters, and Nicholas Garbaty]

