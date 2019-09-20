Vox Sentences: There’s no planet B

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Youth strikes calling for action against the climate crisis are happening simultaneously around the world; an American pilot is detained in China.

To skip school and strike

China detains former US Air Force pilot

A former US Air Force colonel who now works as a FedEx pilot was detained by Chinese authorities for carrying nonmetallic pellets used in low-power replica air guns in his checked luggage. [WSJ / John Lyons and Wenxin Fan]

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the pilot, Todd A. Hohn, was detained on suspicions of illegally smuggling weapons and ammunition. He’s since been released on bail, pending trial, and cannot leave China until the investigation is over. [CNN / Clare Duffy]

The incident comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the 15-month trade war, with a partial truce being negotiated. The detention is sure to add fuel to the fire, since China has been probing into FedEx in recent weeks for illegally shipping weapons, including knives, to Hong Kong. [Washington Post / Gerry Shih]

China has strict laws against the possession of ammunition and weapons. Nationalists have called for the delivery company to be included in a list of “unreliable entities,” while airport security measures have also drastically increased, with authorities paying particular attention to travelers flying into or out of Hong Kong. [NYT / Keith Bradsher and Emily Flitter]

The Food and Drug Administration has launched a criminal probe on the recent string of vape-related illnesses, as more than 530 people in 38 states have become sick from e-cigarettes. [Washington Post / Lena H. Sun]

Friends, the hit TV show that’s defined comedy for several generations, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Google and Ralph Lauren help you honor the series with Easter eggs and a Rachel-inspired clothing collection. [ The Verge / Tom Warren and Marie Claire / Amy De Klerk ]

and ] Airbnb is the latest business profiting off a robust gig economy, as it now plans to go public in 2020. [ Engadget / Amrita Khalid ]

] The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will air this Sunday night. Have you made your predictions yet? [Indiewire / Ben Travers]

Verbatim

“I said to him, ‘Prove that you’re serious … sell WhatsApp, and sell Instagram.’ I think it’s safe to say that he was not receptive to those suggestions.” [Sen. Josh Hawley comments on a meeting with Mark Zuckerberg. The Silicon Valley figure also met with President Trump in the Oval Office. / WSJ]

Watch this: How these rocks became a Western movie cliché

That stereotypical Western backdrop isn’t typical of the West. [YouTube / Coleman Lowndes]

