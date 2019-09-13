Vox Sentences: Humberto trails Dorian

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Read what Vox staffers took away from the third Democratic debate Thursday night; another hurricane threatens the Bahamas.

Biden and Warren face off onstage for the first time

The Bahamas brace for a second hit

Some 10 days after Hurricane Dorian swept the Bahamas in a deadly brush with the archipelago, the islands are again under tropical storm warning as of Friday afternoon, with a cyclone traveling 140 miles southeast of Great Abaco. [Washington Post / Matthew Cappucci and Andrew Freedman]

Potential Hurricane Humberto may make landing as soon as Saturday night, and may even pose a threat to Florida and other parts of the southern US. [Orlando Sentinel / Joe Mario Pedersen and Richard Tribou]

The news comes just as Bahamians are recovering from Dorian. The death toll has risen to more than 50, while 2,500 people remain unaccounted for. [BBC]

Miscellaneous

Google announced Thursday it has adjusted its algorithms to promote original reporting in search results, an update driven by increasing pressure to elevate quality news ahead of the 2020 election. [Axios / Sara Fischer]

A new Saturday Night Live cast member is facing backlash after clips from a comedy podcast he co-hosted found him making a series of homophobic and racist remarks over the years. [ Vulture / Megh Wright ]

] Missing Thrones? A Deadline report finds HBO is close to ordering a pilot from A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin and Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, set 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones and focusing on House Targaryen. [ Deadline / Nellie Andreeva ]

] Gucci is going carbon neutral in what appears to be an increasing trend by the fashion industry to address its role in the climate crisis. [Guardian / Scarlett Conlon]

Verbatim

“We haven’t told him anything but ‘don’t vape, don’t vape.’” [After proposing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes, President Trump responds to reporters on a question regarding his 13-year-old son Barron’s vaping habits / USA Today]

Listen to this: ABCDebate

After Vox’s Tara Golshan reviews the third Democratic debate, Matthew Yglesias explains how Joe Biden wins even when he loses. [Art19 | Spotify | Apple Podcasts]

