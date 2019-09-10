Vox Sentences: A “very bad day” for Google

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Fifty states and localities are probing into Google’s practices in a large antitrust case; Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex the West Bank if he wins reelection.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel promised to annex parts of the occupied West Bank if he wins reelection next week, citing support from the US in this effort. [ Guardian / Oliver Holmes ]

] His Tuesday announcement likely comes as a last-ditch effort to attract both right-wing voters and parties, whom he relies on to get elected and form a coalition, respectively. He also said the US is planning to present an Israel-Palestinian peace plan a few days after the Israeli election. [ NBC News / Saphora Smith and Paul Goldman ]

] Palestine immediately decried Netanyahu’s move, with its prime minister calling him the “chief destroyer of the peace process” and others going so far as to call the announcement as a “declaration of war.” [ Jerusalem Post / Khaled Abu Toameh ]

] Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, though it hosts seven times as many Palestinians as it does Israeli people. The international community largely considers the Israeli settlements illegal and a barrier to working toward a two-state solution. [BBC and PeaceNow]

A man in Sweden was denied a vanity plate for his car that read “TRUMP” because the letter combination is offensive, authorities said. The man said he was “drunk and thought it was fun” at the time he applied for the new license plate. [AP]

Branded as the “first game where women make more than men,” Ms. Monopoly is a twist on the classic board game, in which players get to invest in inventions created by women, like WiFi and chocolate chip cookies, rather than purchase property. [ CNN / Leah Asmelash ]

] At an upscale New York bakery, the Instagram-friendly Mille Crêpes cake — consisting of a 20-crepe stack and topped with caramelized sugar and cream — can cost up to $90. A delivery driver is accused of stealing cakes worth $90,000 and passing them along to unauthorized resellers who sold them at a discount. [ NYT / Michael Gold ]

] After a student passed out in the bathroom as a result of vaping, a high school in Alabama took drastic measures to try to prevent such a thing from happening again by removing some of the stall doors in the boys’ bathroom. [NBC News / Janelle Griffith]

“He’s like, okay, well, screw it.”

[Politico senior writer Michael Kruse describes Beto O’Rourke’s new phase of his 2020 presidential bid as the “fuck-it phase,” analyzing his rhetoric on profanities and gun reform]

Watch this: Why cartoon characters wear gloves

Animators had a few tricks up their slee...err gloves. [YouTube / Estelle Caswell, John Canemaker, and Gina Barton]

