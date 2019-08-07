Vox Sentences: Ohio does something

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Ohio’s Republican governor proposes gun control measures; Honduras’s president is accused of using drug money to fund his campaign.

A rare GOP move for gun control

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Hondurans want the “narco-dictator” out

Thousands of Hondurans have taken to the streets of the capital city, Tegucigalpa, to demand the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been accused of fueling a narco-state. [Reuters / Gustavo Palencia]

On Friday, US prosecutors accused Hernandez of receiving $1.5 million from cocaine traffickers to secure his election in 2013. In exchange, they say, the government protected these drug gangs from the law. [AP / Amy Guthrie]

Hernandez has denied all the accusations, but that hasn’t curbed the rising wave of opposition against him amid corruption concerns. Pressure for him to resign has been growing ever since his brother was arrested in Miami last year on charges of smuggling cocaine to the US. [Reuters / Gustavo Palencia]

The accusations have fueled the anger of Hondurans, who have long believed that corruption runs deep within the government and among the country’s elites, fueling one of the world’s highest murder rates. [WSJ / Ryan Dube]

With tensions running high, the protests on Tuesday took a violent turn: Several buildings were set on fire, and tear gas was used on protesters. These latest incidents come just a month after military police opened fire on students during a separate anti-government protest. [BBC]

The accusations toward Hernandez are also a blow to the country’s relationship with the US, a close alley that has long praised Hernandez for fighting drug trafficking in his country. It remains to be seen if the US government is on the same page as the protesters. [InSight Crime / Seth Robbins]

Miscellaneous

Panic spread in New York’s Times Square Tuesday night when the sound of a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken for gunshots, leading to a stampede of people that caused several injuries. [CBS News / Thom Craver]

Germany wants to raise its tax on meat from 7 percent to 19 percent to help combat climate change and use funds to improve animal welfare. [Fox / Lukas Mikelionis]

Zimbabwe used to be a regional breadbasket before it was badly hit by droughts. Now the UN reports that a third of the country faces starvation. [BBC]

A 13-year-old boy in Montana was slammed to the ground by a 39-year-old man and ended up with a fractured skull. The man’s justification: The boy was disrespecting the national anthem that was being played by not taking off his hat. [Slate / Elliot Hannon]

Domino’s has spent $8.5 million to stockpile ingredients for British stores — such as tomato sauce, frozen chicken, pineapple, and tuna — in case a “no-deal” Brexit disrupts the food supply chain to the country. [CNN / Lianne Kolirin]

Verbatim

“I understand that anger, for it’s impossible to make sense out of what is senseless. Some chanted ‘do something’ and they were absolutely right.” [Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on his gun control plans following the Dayton shooting]

Listen to this: The unbearable sameness of restaurant playlists

Why is it that every hip restaurant plays the same music? Eater restaurant editor Hillary Dixler Canavan explains why this ‘00s mostly indie sound was the ideal background for post-industrial-chic establishments.

Read more

Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu will be bundled for $12.99. Netflix should be worried.

Trump says Google is biased against conservatives. Here’s how search actually works.

Orange Is the New Black celebrated diverse women. It also exploited their stories.

Using electricity at different times of day could save us billions of dollars

Why we should let more foreign doctors practice in America