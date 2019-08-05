Vox Sentences: Two mass shootings in 24 hours

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Mass shootings in Texas and Ohio leave 31 people dead; protests disrupt Hong Kong’s transportation systems, bringing the city to a standstill.

America’s gun violence epidemic

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Intensity of Hong Kong protests reaches a new level

Miscellaneous

8chan is a controversial online forum where multiple white supremacist mass shooters, including the El Paso shooter, have apparently radicalized. It’s offline — for now — after its cybersecurity provider dropped its services, calling 8chan “a cesspool of hate.” [NPR / Sasha Ingber]

These people no longer shower and rely on bacteria on their skin to do soap’s job. Surprisingly, they say they don’t smell. [Guardian / Amy Fleming]

Conservative Hungarian lawmakers are furious because Coca-Cola is running ads in Hungary featuring same-sex couples kissing. The company said it has no intention of pulling the ads. [CNN / Jackie Wattles]

Colombia is giving citizenship to more than 24,000 children born in the country to Venezuelan migrants so they can receive adequate education and health care. [Reuters]

A Brazilian gang leader tried to dress up as his daughter to escape prison. His disguise: a silicone mask, a long wig, glasses, jeans, and a pink T-shirt. It didn’t work. [BuzzFeed News / Matthew Champion]

Verbatim

“This Anglo man came here to kill Hispanics. I’m outraged and you should be, too. This entire nation should be outraged. In this day and age, with all the serious issues we face, we are still confronted with people who will kill another for the sole reason of the color of their skin.” [El Paso Sheriff Richard Wiles on the Walmart shooting]

Listen to this: A Green New Deal for gun control

Vox’s German Lopez explains why Democrats need a bold new plan for gun control. [Spotify]

Read more

I’m a Parkland survivor. I am sick of lawmakers’ empty tweets.

When celebrities mess up, “disgrace insurance” steps in

“Texodus,” House Democrats’ favorite new 2020 phenomenon, explained

Sarah McBride thought coming out would kill her political career. She’s just getting started.

Facebook is building tech to read your mind. The ethical implications are staggering.