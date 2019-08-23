Vox Sentences: Too many tariffs to keep track of

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

China and the US keep hitting each other with tariffs; Rohingya Muslims, concerned for their safety, refuse to return to Myanmar.

China imposes retaliatory tariffs against the US

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Rohingya Muslims refuse to return to Myanmar

Rohingya Muslims have been offered repatriation to Buddhist-majority Myanmar since Thursday. Nobody has taken up the offer so far. [Guardian / Hannah Ellis-Petersen and Shaikh Azizur Rahman]

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in 2017 following a military-led crackdown prompted by Muslim militants’ attack on Myanmar police. Human rights groups have said the Myanmarese military’s use of mass rapes, killings, and the burning of homes is “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.” [Reuters]

About 3,000 Rohingya are listed as refugees and have been approved to return to Myanmar. Yet nobody has headed back, and most have expressed they’d rather stay in makeshift refugee shelters. [CNA]

The repatriation is voluntary, and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that nobody will be forced to leave. [AP / Tofayel Ahmad and Julhas Alam]

The Rohingyas’ fears are twofold: first, that their safety isn’t guaranteed when they return, as they are still seen as outsiders in the country and face state-sanctioned discrimination. And second, that they are still being denied citizenship as ethnic minorities. [Guardian / Hannah Ellis-Petersen and Shaikh Azizur Rahman]

Repatriation efforts have failed in the past, and continue to revolve around the same old fruitless cycle, partially because they have a political purpose. Myanmar wants to signal that it’s not indifferent to human rights, and Bangladesh wants to show its people that its scarce resources won’t be diverted to the refugees for much longer. [NYT / Hannah Beech]

The reality is that both governments will have to do a lot more to build trust with the Rohingya, who have been traumatized by violence. Without the promise of safety and freedom, repatriation is unlikely to happen anytime soon. [Al Jazeera / Faisal Mahmud]

Miscellaneous

David Koch — one half of the infamous Koch brothers behind Koch Industries — died on Friday at age 79. The billionaire reshaped American politics by funding the right-wing libertarian movement. [The Hill / John Bowden]

22 people were killed by a mass shooter in an El Paso Walmart on August 3. Walmart now plans to overhaul the entire store so that it is unrecognizable and reopen it later this year with a memorial for the victims. [NYT / Neil Vigdor]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 153 cases of a mysterious lung disease that it’s associating with vaping. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, chest pain, and vomiting. [The Verge / Ashley Carman]

Apple’s new titanium credit card is so delicate that it comes with its own directions. To name just a few: Don’t leave it inside a leather wallet or denim jeans because it could get discolored; don’t store it with loose change or it could break; and clean it with a “soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth.” [Washington Post / Marie C. Baca]

There’s an increasing number of cases where Florida panthers, which are an endangered species, have a hard time controlling their back legs, causing them to walk abnormally. Scientists have no idea why. [NBC News / Elisha Fieldstadt]

Verbatim

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing....your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.” [President Trump’s tweet in response to China’s tariffs]

Watch this: Why the US drinking age is 21

Why is the US drinking age 21? And how did it happen? In this episode of Vox Almanac, Vox’s Phil Edwards explores the history of the somewhat unusual way the drinking age became 21. [YouTube / Phil Edwards]

Read more

What it’s like to do the toughest job in America

Woodstock was a beautiful, idealistic mess. The Woodstock Generation was the letdown.

TV without borders

Mosquitoes might be humanity’s greatest foe. Should we get rid of them?

A smarter way to read recipes