Vox Sentences: The Amazon is burning

The Trump administration wants to roll back protections on detained migrants; a burning Amazon rainforest points to larger problems of deforestation and climate change.

New Trump rules poses a threat to migrant families

The Amazon has been burning for the past two weeks

The Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate, and many are blaming Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s support for deforestation. [WSJ / Samantha Pearson and Luciana Magalhaes]

The duration of the fire is unusual for a place that almost never burns on its own due to torrential rain. [Vox / Umair Irfan]

Conditions were ripe for the fires: Climate change has raised the average temperature, droughts are now more frequent and intense, and deforestation is rapidly increasing. [USA Today / N’dea Yancey-Bragg]

And in this case, humans’ impact cannot be ignored: Slash-and-burn tactics are used to clear the land for farming (it’s illegal during this time of the year because of wildfire risks), and illegal logging operations have been known to set fire to the land to drive out indigenous peoples. [Vox / Umair Irfan]

Environmental activists blame Bolsonaro for relaxing environmental controls that make the rainforest more vulnerable to wildfires. His pro-business stance has made him a generous president to loggers, farmers, and miners, who have been the main contributors to the deforestation of the Amazon. [CNN / Jessie Yeung and Abel Alvarado]

Bolsonaro, however, is accusing environmental NGOs of setting fire to the rainforest to embarrass his government — all part of an elaborate revenge scheme for cutting their funding. He has been unable to provide any evidence to back these claims. [Guardian / Jonathan Watts]

The Amazon rainforest, which provides 20 percent of Earth’s oxygen and is essential in slowing down climate change, is near the point of no return if humans continue to exploit it. The current fires are just a preview. [Newsweek / Isobel van Hagen]

Miscellaneous

The young activists behind March for Our Lives aren’t just protesting in the streets anymore. They’ve released their own sweeping gun control plan and are seeking endorsement for their proposal from Democratic presidential candidates. [NPR / Brakkton Booker]

”When a gun is pointed at someone, that’s a traumatic event”: Phoenix police officers are now required to document every time they point a gun at a person. The new rule comes two months after a video of a Phoenix police officer pulling his gun on a family went viral. [CNN / Jason Hanna]

A lot of teen boys want to be influencers these days, but it’s not as glamorous a world as one might expect. Jawline, a new documentary, explores the social media stars at the center of Gen Z culture and how hectic their chase for fame can be. [Daily Beast / Jordan Julian]

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer will appear on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. The news has already spurred controversy — and jokes, of course. [Business Insider / Ashley Collman]

Facebook has long been under scrutiny for helping spread misinformation through “fake news” — partially because of its algorithm. Now the company has announced it will hire veteran journalists to help collect stories for its news tab, which will launch this fall. [CNBC / Annie Palmer]

Verbatim

“People have caught on, people know that bringing a family is a free ticket into the United States. A kid is a ticket, a kid is a passport.” [A senior DHS official on the new rule that allows the government to indefinitely detain migrant families]

Listen to this: Coal’s last stand

There’s a train full of coal sitting on the tracks in eastern Kentucky. It’s being blocked by a group of laid-off miners who want what they’re owed. [Spotify]

