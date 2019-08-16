Vox Sentences: Hope for a US-Taliban peace deal

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

US-Taliban peace talks inch toward a resolution; Justin Trudeau’s reelection prospects are in doubt amid scandal.

Will Trump withdraw troops from Afghanistan?

Justin Trudeau’s road to reelection looks bumpy

“He’s gone from new and fresh to looking callow and like an old-time politician. People know now that he’s a boss who wants to get his way and he’ll push people around to do it.” [Peter Loewen, professor of political science at the University of Toronto, on how Justin Trudeau is seen following his political scandal]

