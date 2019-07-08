Vox Sentences: “A vast network of underage victims”

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein is arrested on sex trafficking charges; Greece elects a center-right party to rule the country, rejecting populism.

Epstein arrested

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Greece steers clear of populism

Greece’s center-right New Democracy party has won the elections, suggesting that populism has lost favor in the country, which is still recovering from a massive debt crisis eight years ago. [Guardian / Helena Smith]

Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn in as the new prime minister on Monday, replacing leftist Alexis Tsipras. Tsipras had appealed to voters on a populist platform but struggled to live up to his promises once in office, agreeing to another austerity-tied EU bailout. [AP / Elena Becatoros and Derek Gatopoulos]

Greece has been through a lot over the past eight years: three bailouts, high unemployment rates, high taxes, plummeting salaries, and a bad reputation among European Union countries. It’s on the road to recovery — though progress is slow. [CNN / Elinda Labropoulou]

Mitsotakis is more centrist than much of his party, which had led to intense opposition from traditionalists when he first became the party’s leader three and a half years ago. They’ve come to realize, however, that voters appreciate his positions, which has been reflected in his new cabinet including both hard-right and liberal politicians. [NYT / Matina Stevis-Gridneff]

New Democracy is especially popular among young adults, a demographic with an unemployment rate of more than 30 percent. The party has promised to jump-start the economy, a tall order, by lowering taxes and privatizing services in the country. [BBC]

The results again show extremist populist parties are not universally rising in Europe. The extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, which was founded by neo-Nazi supporters, failed to collect enough votes to be represented in parliament. [Forbes / Stephen Pope]

Miscellaneous

Hong Kong protesters have been having a hard time spreading their message to mainland China due to government censorship. Their solution: AirDrop flyers to Chinese tourists. [Quartz / Mary Hui]

A wildlife hospital rescued a bird that resembled a phoenix due to its bright orange feathers. Turns out it was just doused in curry. [Washington Post / Alex Horton]

The UNESCO World Heritage List includes masterpieces like Machu Picchu, the Pyramids of Giza, and the Statue of Liberty. Eight of Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings, including the Guggenheim Museum, have now been added to the list as well. [NPR / Josh Axelrod]

The US women’s national team, which has sued the US Soccer Federation over pay disparity with the US men’s team, won the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Following their victory, fans in the stadium began chanting “equal pay.” [The Hill / Justin Wise]

The White House is holding a social media summit. Facebook and Twitter aren’t invited. [CNN / Oliver Darcy]

Verbatim

“The defendant, a registered sex offender, is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant; rather, he is a continuing danger to the community and an individual who faces devastating evidence supporting deeply serious charges.” [Prosecutor’s memo requesting Jeffrey Epstein be jailed until trial]

Watch this: How the Stranger Things opening credits were made

The Netflix hit went old-school for its opening credits. [YouTube / Christophe Haubursin]

Read more

How your brain invents morality

How prayer helped me detox from the internet

“I call her a modern-day prophet”: Marianne Williamson’s followers want you to give her a chance

The all-too-understandable urge to buy a better brain

“A nasty, brutal fight”: what a US-Iran war would look like