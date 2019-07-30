Vox Sentences: A Vox guide to the second round of debates

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

The second round of Democratic debates starts now; anti-government protests have been rattling the Russian government.

Your guide to the week’s debates

Russia cracks down on protesters

Russia has been rattled by a string of anti-government protests and is trying to suppress opposition through major crackdowns. [ Politico EU/ Mark Bennets ]

] The most recent rallies on Saturday addressed the lack of fairness in an upcoming city council election in Moscow. Opposition candidates were taken off the ballot for falsifying signatures on petitions to run, according to authorities — a claim that the candidates deny. [ Vox / Gabriela Resto-Montero ]

] The demonstrations led to more than 1,000 people being arrested and dozens of people being beaten. State investigators are now saying that they will open a criminal probe into the organization and participation of mass disorder, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years. [ Radio Free Europe ]

] The criminal investigation is likely meant to scare off protestors. The charges are serious, considering that the protests were mostly peaceful, with a few exceptions of injured officers. [ BBC / Sarah Rainsford ]

] The steady string of protests point to the fact that frustration is rising among the opposition, and they’re gaining more support from the mass as President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating drops amidst economic hardship. [ NYT / Ivan Nechepurenko ]

] The government is ready to show that they’re willing to take extreme measures if needed: last week, they detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny for 30 days after calling for Saturday’s rally. [ Bloomberg / Leonid Bershidsky ]

] The regime isn’t falling. But it seems that the government can no longer expect unquestioned authority as it used to. [Slate / Joshua Keating]

Miscellaneous

Some residents in Mongolia’s capital have been burning raw coal to stay warm, causing massive pollution. The city has banned coal in response, but it remains to be seen if the people will comply. [NPR / Emily Kwong]

Rich parents in Illinois are giving up custody of their children to a friend or relative to win need-based financial aid. They technically aren’t breaking any laws because of a legal loophole. [ ProPublica / Jodi S. Cohen and Melissa Sanchez ]

] Pastor Joshua Harris wrote a best-selling book on traditional relationships based on his faith. He is now no longer Christian nor married. [ Fox News / Caleb Parke ]

] Young Polish talents have been leaving the country at a rapid speed ever since it joined the European Union. In an attempt to stop the brain drain, Poland is hoping it can make young people stay by scrapping their income tax. [ CNN / Ivana Kottasová ]

] As the youngest senator in Congress, Sen. Josh Hawley is a digital native — and skeptic. He introduced a bill Tuesday that would curb social media addiction by banning features like infinite scrolling and video autoplays. [The Washington Post / Katie Mettler]

Verbatim

“The authorities are panicking, because they don’t know how to get out of the political crisis that they themselves have created. They are trying to intimidate people, but this isn’t working.” [Lyubov Sobol, an opposition politician, on the Russian government’s response to the recent protests]

Watch this: Why the US has so many tornadoes

Tornado Alley experiences more tornadoes than anywhere else in the world — why? [YouTube / Kimberly Mas]

