Vox Sentences: Another mass shooting

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

A shooting in California leaves four dead, including the shooter, and 12 injured; under Brazil’s Bolsonaro, Amazon deforestation accelerates.

Police search for answers in California shooting

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

The Amazon and its occupants are under threat

An indigenous leader in Brazil was killed by miners, an incident that points to the larger problem of deforestation under the country’s new leader. [BBC]

Last week, heavily armed miners invaded an indigenous village in northern Brazil and stabbed one of its leaders to death. While threats from miners, loggers, and farmers aren’t uncommon, assassinations like this are rare. [NYT / Ernesto Londoño]

The attackers, however, were most likely emboldened by Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who has publicly stated that indigenous land should be opened up to industries to make them more profitable. He’s already proposed to open up more of the Amazon for mining. [Guardian / Dom Phillips]

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called for an investigation into the killing and for Bolsonaro to protect indigenous land in the Amazon, for the sake of indigenous peoples’ rights to land and to avoid exacerbating climate change. [Reuters]

However, it’s unlikely that Bolsonaro will change course anytime soon: Ever since he took over last year, deforestation of the Amazon rainforest has rapidly progressed as the government has rolled back protections. Illegal land invasion, logging, and burning have become rampant in the area. [Quartz / Zoë Schlanger]

According to the latest government data, the Amazon is being deforested at a rate of three football fields a minute, and experts fear the rainforest may be pushed past a point of recovery. Without the trees to stabilize the global climate, the planet is at greater risk of a rapid global climate catastrophe. [Guardian / Jonathan Watts]

Brazil, once a leader in preventing deforestation, is no longer committed to preserving the Amazon rainforest under Bolsonaro — which will likely have global implications. [NYT / Letícia Casado and Ernesto Londoño]

Miscellaneous

“Better to have a few rats than to be one”: Trump criticized Baltimore as “rat and rodent infested mess” while attacking the district’s Congress member, Rep. Elijah Cummings. The local paper responded. [Baltimore Sun Editorial Board]

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who’s often at odds with Trump, is resigning from his post. Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Trump loyalist who aggressively questioned Robert Mueller during the former special counsel’s congressional testimony, has been picked as his replacement. [NYT / Maggie Haberman, Julian E. Barnes, and Peter Bake]

Ethiopia has set a new world record: It planted more than 350 million trees in 12 hours to counter the effects of deforestation and climate change. [BBC]

Grasshoppers have taken over Las Vegas. They may not bite, but the images of massive swarms of insects are fuel for nightmares. [Washington Post / Hannah Knowles]

Tired of the summer heat? Sony has developed a wearable air conditioner that could lower your body temperature by 23 degrees. [USA Today / Dalvin Brown]

Verbatim

“My son had his whole life to live and he was only 6. That’s all I can say.” [The father of 6-year-old Stephen Romero on his son’s death]

Watch this: The dark history of “gasoline baths” at the border

An alarming US border policy forced fumigations on migrants at the US-Mexico border. [YouTube / Ranjani Chakraborty]

Read more

Is the internet killing language? LOL, no.

Democrats have been discussing the same ideas on guns for 25 years. It’s time to change that.

Marianne Williamson is not joking about that call to New Zealand

How Peppa Pig became an LGBTQ icon

Trump’s involvement in A$AP Rocky’s case, somewhat explained