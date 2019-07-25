Vox Sentences: Ricky resigns

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigns after 12 days of protests; the Trump administration has scheduled the first federal executions since 2003.

Federal executions return after a 16-year absence

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is suing Google for $50 million because the tech giant briefly suspended her campaign’s advertising account after the June debates. It’s the first time a presidential candidate has sued a major tech company. [NYT / Daisuke Wakabayashi]

A disturbing video of a girl with disabilities being attacked and laughed at went viral on Twitter. Three girls ages 13, 14, and 15 have been arrested as a result. [USA Today / Joshua Bote]

Juul, the e-cigarette maker, is under fire for its products’ popularity with teens. It doesn’t help that the company is being accused of advertising its product to ninth-graders as “totally safe” during a mental health and addiction seminar. [CNN / Arman Azad]

Are your apps safe? Android spyware — allegedly created by the Russian government as a surveillance tool — has been detected in fake apps that look just like Google Play, Pornhub, and other popular apps. [Forbes / Thomas Brewster]

Tinder’s traveler alert: The dating app will now notify users when they are in a country where same-sex relationships are outlawed or criminalized in an effort to protect its LGBTQ users. [NBC News / Gwen Aviles]

“Our people discovered that we have the power to change history. It’s going to be difficult to step on our people again because we’re tired of the abuse, of the stealing, of the injustice, of so many deaths. ... This is just the beginning.” [Puerto Rican Jackmari Ortiz, 34, on Gov. Rosselló’s resignation]

In India, Muslims are being killed over cows. [YouTube / Johnny Harris and Christina Thornell]

