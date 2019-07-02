Vox Sentences: Hero or pirate?

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

House Democrats finally file a lawsuit for Trump’s tax return; the arrest of a German captain shows Europe’s division on refugees.

The battle for Trump’s tax returns goes to court

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

A German captain faces prison time after rescuing migrants at sea

Miscellaneous

What President Trump wants, President Trump gets. Per his wishes, there will now be tanks at his Fourth of July event in DC. [CNN / Ryan Browne]

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and Nike spokesperson advised the brand not to release sneakers featuring an early version of the US flag because the flag was reminiscent of an era of slavery. Nike has now decided to pull the shoes from the market, and some Republican politicians are not happy. [WSJ / Khadeeja Safdar and Andrew Beaton]

Nearly all deaths by stinging are caused by yellow jackets. This summer, multiple “super nests” of the wasps have been discovered in Alabama — including one the size of a Volkswagen Beetle. [CBS News / Danielle Garrand]

Despite international criticism, Japan has resumed commercial whale hunting. Is it worth it? [NYT / Ben Dooley and Hisako Ueno]

What do you do if you’re trying to get your city to notice a pothole that’s been neglected for months? You throw it a birthday party! [Business Insider / Susanna Heller]

Verbatim

“We are here today because Donald Trump and his enablers have sneered at our laws and avoided the thinnest accountability for their corruption. The Ways and Means Committee must file this action to stand for rule of law.” [Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) on why lawmakers need Trump’s tax returns]

Watch this: Why Iraq’s great rivers are dying

And the timing couldn’t be worse. [YouTube / Sam Ellis]

Read more

“People drinking out of toilets”: AOC and other Democrats share details from their Texas border facility tour

I was a child of Chernobyl

The dark side of Japan’s anime industry

Rainbow Listerine and bottles of Bud Light: what happens to the merch when Pride is over

E. Jean Carroll: “the world is a very, very merry place without men”