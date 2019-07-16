Vox Sentences: The long silence after “I can’t breathe”

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

The Department of Justice will not file charges against the police officer accused of fatally choking Eric Garner; China feels the effects of its prolonged trade war with the US.

Officer accused in Eric Garner’s death won’t be charged

China’s economy doesn’t love trade wars

China may be feeling the effects of its trade war with the US: The country’s economy grew at its slowest pace since 1992. [ Wall Street Journal / Chao Deng ]

] China’s official GDP this quarter stopped at 6.2 percent, down from 6.4 percent the past quarter. While this still falls within the government’s target range within 6 percent to 6.5 percent, the bad news is that the country expects the downward trend to continue. [ South Morning China Post / Sidney Leng ]

] The year-long trade war between China and the US seems to be a factor behind its slowing economy, along with weak demand in many parts of the world. Exports and imports have dropped in the past six months, and uncertainty during the trade dispute has made investors more skeptical. And the official GDP figures may understate the problem. [ NYT / Keith Bradsher ]

] There is some reason for optimism: Last month, Trump announced that he’d hold new tariffs and resume trade talks with China following a successful meeting with President Xi Jinping during the G20 conference. [ CNN / Laura He]

It seems like Trump wants to use China’s slowing economy as leverage during these trade talks, as he touted on Twitter that the US’s tariffs were doing significant damage to China. China, however, has vehemently denied these claims, emphasizing that a trade deal is a win-win agreement that both sides want and need. [ Reuters / Ben Blanchard ]

] And it looks like China is in no hurry to reach a trade deal, despite its slowing economy. China’s commerce minister has been quoted saying he’ll uphold the country’s “warrior spirit” to defend China’s interest — which could be bad news for Trump, who needs immediate results as a booster for his reelection campaign. [The Washington Post / Anna Fifield]

Miscellaneous

In 2017, 13 Reasons Why was under fire for its graphic depiction of suicide. Two years later, Netflix has decided to delete the scene. [BBC]

PSA: Don’t flush your drugs because it can lead to “meth-gators,” according to the Loretto Police Department in Tennessee. [ NBC News / Kalhan Rosenblatt ]

] Dear internet, stop worrying about 5G technology damaging your brain tissue. Here’s how one scientist fueled the suspect theories surrounding the wireless technology. [ NYT / William J. Broad ]

] The last season of Game of Thrones may not have been well-received by fans, but the show still made history with its 32 Emmy nominations. [ Newsweek / Hannah Preston ]

] 50 years ago today, Apollo 11 was launched into outer space. Watch the astronauts’ first interview following after landing on the moon. [CBS News / Elizabeth Campbell]

Verbatim

“The DOJ has failed us. Five years ago, my son said ‘I can’t breathe’ 11 times. Today we can’t breathe because they have let us down.” [Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr, on the Justice Department’s decision to not file charges against the officer accused of using a chokehold on her son before his death]

Watch this: Apollo 11’s journey to the moon

The moon landing was a feat of engineering, accomplished through the careful deconstruction of a 3,000-ton spacecraft. [YouTube / Coleman Lowndes]

