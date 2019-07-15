Vox Sentences: Raising the bar for asylum

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump moves to drastically restrict who can seek asylum; Turkey’s purchase of a Russian defense system could ruin the country’s relationship with the US.

Seeking asylum just got a whole lot harder

Turkey-US relationship sours over Russia

Turkey is risking its relationship with the US by buying a Russian-made air defense missile system. [Al Jazeera]

Despite threats from the US, Turkey finalized its $2 billion purchase of Russia’s sophisticated S-400 system. The US is mostly concerned that Russian engineers setting up the system in Turkey could spy on fighter jets that fly out of America’s Incirlik Air Base in the country. [Fox News / Brie Stimson]

Turkey claims it has the right to purchase its own defense system; until now, it only had the American-made Patriot system that was placed in the country by NATO. For years, Turkey attempted to buy the system from the US, and when Trump finally made an offer last year, they declined because they received a better offer from Russia. [WSJ / David Gauthier-Villars and Ann M. Simmons]

In response to the purchase, the Trump administration has blocked the delivery of its F-35 stealth fighter to Turkey and has suspended training of its pilots. The US has also threatened to impose harsh economic sanctions on Turkey, which would further escalate the souring of their relationship. [Reuters / Phil Stewart and Humeyra Pamuk]

Experts, however, think that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is willing to call Trump’s bluff because Turkey is too valuable an ally to lose due to its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. [NBC News / Dan De Luce]

The dispute is putting a rift in the NATO alliance — which, ironically, was first organized to unite Western forces against the Soviets — and that just might be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal. Under Erdogan, Turkey has been criticized within NATO for trying to play both sides, and this purchase could further alienate the country from its allies. [NYT / Carlotta Gall]

The purchase also gives the world a glimpse at Turkey’s ambition. Erdogan wants to become an independent power that doesn’t need to be coddled by the US, even if it means risking decades of friendship between the two countries. [CNN / Tim Lister]

Miscellaneous

Alan Turing, one of the fathers of computer science and a code breaker in World War II, will be the new face of Britain’s new 50-pound note. [Washington Post / Karla Adam]

Monika Lewinsky had an epic answer when Twitter asked people about the worst career advice they’ve received: “an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume.” [CNN / A.J. Willingham]

In hope of reviving its tourism industry, Egypt opened two of its oldest pyramids to tourists for the first time since 1965. Both structures date back to around 2600 BC. [AP]

Hundreds protested in Tel Aviv after Israel’s education minister advocated for gay conversion therapy. Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the comments as “unacceptable.” [Newsweek / Daniel Avery]

Is there a way to develop a vaccine for depression, anxiety, and stress? Could bacteria improve emotional health? Why scientists think there’s a link between inflammation and mental health issues. [Vice / Shayla Love]

Verbatim

“The United States is a generous country but is being completely overwhelmed by the burdens associated with apprehending and processing hundreds of thousands of aliens along the southern border.” [US Attorney General William Barr on the latest immigration rule]

Watch this: How Chicago built house music from the ashes of disco

With a disco sample and a drum machine, house music took over the globe. [YouTube / Estelle Caswell]

