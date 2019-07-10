Vox Sentences: A Brexit of a different kind

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

New York is trying to get Congress Trump’s tax returns; the UK ambassador to the US resigns after leaked cables.

New York bill provides possible new route to Trump’s tax returns

New York passed a bill that would give lawmakers access to President Donald Trump’s state tax records — but it remains uncertain whether Congress will take up the opportunity. [NBC News / Allan Smith and Adam Edelman]

Under the new law, the state’s tax commissioner must provide state tax returns to Congress if requested by the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, or the Joint Committee on Taxation. House Ways and Means Chair Richard Neal has been leading the battle for Trump’s federal tax returns. [WSJ / Jimmy Vielkind]

The bill doesn’t name Trump, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made clear whom it’s intended for. What remains murky is if and how Neal would use the bill, especially as criticism mounts against his slow handling of the situation. [NYT / Jesse McKinley and Nicholas Fandos]

After a long delay, Neal finally sued the Treasury Department last week to get Trump’s federal tax returns after his subpoena for the documents was ignored. [Fox News / Ronn Blitzer]

Trump’s lawyer has responded to the new bill by calling it “presidential harassment” and pledging to fight back if Congress actually uses it. [CNN / Paul LeBlanc, Lauren Fox, and Elizabeth Joseph]

There’s debate over how the state tax returns could actually help, although some say they could provide a “road map” to the Trump oversight investigation. The topic might be moot, though, as Democratic leadership has shown little interest in the bill for now. [Vox / Emily Stewart]

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

UK ambassador to the US resigns after scandal

Miscellaneous

Doctors in Cleveland delivered the first US baby born from the uterus of a deceased donor. It’s another positive development in the study of uterus transplants. [AP]

Prime Day, July 15, is Amazon’s biggest sale day. Warehouse workers in Minnesota will be using it to strike in protest of what they say are unfair labor practices by the company. [TechCrunch / Catherine Shu]

It’s illegal to own an alligator in the state of Illinois. So how did a 5-foot gator end up in the lagoon of a popular Chicago park? [CNN / AJ Willingham]

The housing crisis in LA has led to a rise in the homeless population. Business owners are trying to create physical obstacles that prevent people from camping outside their buildings — but many of their methods are technically not legal. [LA Times / Benjamin Oreskes]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was seen visibly shaking for the third time in less than a month, sparking concerns about her health, though she told news outlets she is “very well.” [NYT / Melissa Eddy]

Verbatim

“We don’t really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” [Kim Darroch’s assessment of the Trump administration per his leaked cables]

Watch this: India and Sri Lanka’s violent fight over fish

How a maritime border created a conflict in the Indian Ocean. [YouTube / Johnny Harris]

Read more

In 2004, E. Jean Carroll promised to help you land a man. Now she’s asking if you need one.

Solitary confinement isn’t effective. That’s why New Jersey lawmakers are trying to restrict it.

With cigarette consumption way down, Big Tobacco is giving away coupons in bars

How can it be wrong to give to your kid’s school?

Want to help people in Venezuela? Your best bet might be bitcoin.