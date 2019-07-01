Vox Sentences: A growing — but unequal — economy

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what's happening in the world.

Some mixed news for the US economy; demonstrators in Hong Kong step up their protests.

A record-long economic expansion for the US

Hong Kong protests escalate as demonstrators occupy legislative building

The protests in Hong Kong escalated as some demonstrators broke off from the peaceful main march to occupy and vandalize the legislative building. [South China Morning Post]

A quick reminder: All of this started because of a now-shelved extradition bill that would allow Hong Kong to send criminal suspects for trial in mainland China. Hong Kong citizens were concerned that this could lead to unfair political prosecution by China. [CNN / James Griffiths, Julia Hollingsworth, Ben Westcott, and Eliza Mackintosh]

The unrest began on Monday, the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, as protesters flooded the streets to demand more independence from China. When the demonstrators gathered near a convention center where lawmakers were celebrating the anniversary, police used batons and pepper spray to push back the crowd. [South China Morning Post / Denise Tsang, Su Xinqi, and Chris Lau]

A few hundred young protesters, angered by the police’s response, broke down the doors of the legislative building later that night, occupying and vandalizing the building for about three hours. Riot police later cleared out the building and nearby streets using tear gas. [AP / Ken Moritsugu]

This marks a significant turn in the movement: Protesters are divided between those who want to march peacefully and those who want more immediate action, even if it requires violence. Part of this divide could stem from the lack of leadership, which has been a point of pride for the protesters up until now. [NYT / Javier C. Hernández]

Experts also predict that the unrest will give China more of a reason to tighten its control over Hong Kong. President Xi Jinping, who has tried to distance himself from the movement until now, might become involved in cracking down on the protesters to bolster his image of authority. [Guardian / Simon Tisdall]

Miscellaneous

ProPublica exposed a private Facebook group for Border Patrol agents, where they shared derogatory comments about Latinx lawmakers and migrants. [ProPublica / A.C. Thompson]

A man who said he was a substitute teacher gave interviews to several news outlets as a survivor of the Santa Fe High School shootings in 2018. It turns out he was never at the scene. [Texas Tribune / Alex Samuels]

Botswana, long considered one of the last great elephant refuges, lifted its ban on trophy hunting for elephants in May. Experts are now particularly concerned following a new report that shows poaching is on the rise in the country. [NYT / Rachel Nuwer]

An updated Californian law in 2016 required companies to add warning labels to products that contain toxic ingredients. Yet Amazon has failed to do so for a number of skin care products it sells. [Vice / Ankita Rao]

As women’s wages are changing, so is motherhood. A growing number of upper-middle-class and middle-class women who are choosing to be single moms. [WSJ / Veronica Dagher]

Verbatim

“We have been too peaceful for the past few times, so the police think we are easily bullied. The younger people are risking their safety and their futures for us.” [Natalie Fung, who provided food and drinks for protesters occupying the Hong Kong legislative buidling, on why a more confrontational approach is necessary]

Watch this: The problem with sex testing in sports

Caster Semenya’s court case is the latest chapter in a long and confusing history. [YouTube / Mac Schneider]

