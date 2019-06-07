Vox Sentences: Trade wars ruin everything

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

A new jobs report signals a slowing economy; UN human rights experts allege a "staggering number" of unlawful deaths in the Philippines.

Are human rights in danger in the Philippines?

UN human rights experts are sounding the alarms on the disturbing number of killings by the Philippine government, and are urging the Human Rights Council to set up an independent investigation. [Rappler / Jee Y. Geronimo]

President Rodrigo Duterte has not shied away from prosecuting people under his war on drugs. More than 5,000 suspected drug dealers have been killed by police under his tenure, per government officials. [Reuters]

The country’s human rights commission thinks that number is actually closer to 27,000. The government has yet to respond to these claims. [NYT / Nick Cumming-Bruce]

Duterte has also been accused of attacking voices critical of the government, including human right defenders, watchdog organizations, journalists, and lawyers. [Inquirer.net / Christia Marie Ramos]

It doesn’t help that he recently withdrew the Philippines from the International Criminal Court — which many believe he did in order to evade scrutiny. [Philippine Star / Gaea Katreena Cabico]

Despite the government’s track record on human rights, Duterte and his allies celebrated a sweeping victory in recent midterm elections. [CNN / Euan McKirdy]

The UN human rights experts, however, could be signaling to Duterte that he will not be able to avoid international scrutiny, no matter how powerful he is back home. [Al Jazeera]

Miscellaneous

Did you know that Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” is a cover? And did you know that Valerie is a real person? [Vice / Rajul Punjabi]

In the 1970s, a man wrote to the FBI asking it to analyze hair he’d found that he said might have come from Bigfoot. Now, 40 years later, the bureau has released its findings. [NYT / Liam Stack]

If you’re stressed, so is your dog. And it may be because of dogs’ emotional reliance on their owners. [AP / Jeremy Rehm]

Lauren Kope is a professional caretaker of the nation’s oldest rose garden in Philadelphia, a job she says she enjoys because each rose has a story to tell. [WSJ / Te-Ping Chen]

Parents sometimes struggle to identify whether their baby is crying because they’re ill or if they’re just in a bad mood. This new AI technology aims to help. [Futurism / Kristin Houser]

Verbatim

“There are now thousands of grieving families in the Philippines. We call on the international community to do everything possible to ensure there will be no more.” [UN human rights experts’ statement on what it says are widespread killings in the Philippines]

