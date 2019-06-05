Vox Sentences: Talks before tariffs

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Can Mexico dodge tariffs?

The Czech Republic’s largest protest since the days of communism

The Czech Republic saw its largest political protest since the fall of communism as protesters demanded the resignation of the prime minister. [Guardian / Robert Tait]

The protests are targeted at Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who has been battling corruption accusations for years. The police most recently recommended that Babiš, one of the richest men in the country, be charged for subsidy fraud involving the misuse of €2 million in EU funds for his resort. [Politico EU / Siegfried Mortkowitz]

The last straw seemed to be when he appointed a close ally as justice minister, potentially dodging fraud charges. [BBC]

While there has been a steady stream of protests for the past few weeks, Tuesday saw its largest crowd, totaling about 120,000 people. They filled Wenceslas Square, where rallies 30 years ago prompted the Velvet Revolution that brought down communism in the country. [CNN / Ivana Kottasová]

The prime minister, however, has made it clear he has no intention of resigning. He denied accusations against him and called them a “political maneuver.” [Reuters /Jason Hovet]

Memories of the country under communism are still fresh for many, and these latest protests reflect widespread concern about the future of democracy under Babiš’s rule. [NYT / Marc Santora]

Miscellaneous

What do you do when Taco Bell is out of tacos? Call the cops, of course. [USA Today / Kelly Tyko]

June is Pride Month — but in Boston, three men have announced they will be holding a “Straight Pride Parade.” [CBS News / Danielle Garrand]

Plastic is everywhere, even in your body. A new study found that people eat at least 50,000 plastic particles a year on average. [Guardian / Damian Carrington]

Beverly Hills is the first US city to ban the sale of almost all tobacco products. [ABC News / Justin Doom]

Apple’s new monitor stand costs more than an iPhone, and people are mad. What makes it so special? “An intricately engineered arm,” according to Apple. [CNN / Amy Woodyatt]

Verbatim

“He’s like a mafia boss and he’s the worst politician in the Czech Republic — he reminds us of communism.” [A Czech store owner’s characterization of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš]

Listen to this: A foundation-funded atrocity

In 1976, the Indian government forcibly sterilized at least 6 million people. On the latest episode of the Future Perfect podcast, Dylan Matthews examines the damning role that big American foundations played. [Spotify | Apple Podcasts]

