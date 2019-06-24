Vox Sentences: Trump bets on sanctions

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump caps off a rough weekend for US-Iran relations with more sanctions; Istanbul voters hand the opposition party another big win.

Trump ratchets up economic pressure on Iran

Opposition party claims Istanbul — again

Miscellaneous

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy. And while the country may be struggling both politically and economically, the people are excited. [Washington Post / Cindy Boren and Chico Harlan]

[Washington Post / Cindy Boren and Chico Harlan] A massive power failure caused the delay of 26 high-speed trains in Japan that served about 12,000 passengers. The culprit: a single slug that died after touching an electrical cable. [CNN / Junko Ogura and Ben Westcott]

An Air Canada passenger found herself locked in an empty airplane after having fallen asleep during her flight. When she woke up, she said she thought she was in a nightmare. [CNBC / Elijah Shama]

A British judge ordered a woman with mental disabilities to have an abortion, although both the woman and her mother wanted to keep the baby. While the judge acknowledged that the decision is an “immense intrusion,” she said it is in the pregnant woman’s best interest. [NYT / Yonette Joseph]

What do you do when you have too much marijuana? Oregon, which has more than enough for its 4 million residents, is trying to figure out how to legally set up an import and export trade deal between states. [Fox News / Andrew O’Reilly]

Verbatim

“Whoever wins Istanbul wins Turkey.” [A saying that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is fond of]

Watch this: Hong Kong’s huge protests, explained

The people of Hong Kong are protesting in record-breaking numbers. [YouTube / Christina Thornell and Danush Parvaneh]

