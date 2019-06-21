Vox Sentences: The strike that never happened

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump confirms that he called off an attack on Iran at the last minute; the final two candidates for UK prime minister have been announced.

Trump confirms the US almost attacked Iran

The PM battle: Boris Johnson vs. Jeremy Hunt

The fight to become the UK’s next prime minister has narrowed down to two candidates: former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and current Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt. [CNN / Luke McGee]

313 Conservative MPS held their last round of votes to determine the final candidates for the PM race. Johnson was first by a landslide with 160 votes, while Hunt came in second with 77 votes. [BBC]

Environment Secretary Michael Gove was a close third place at 75 votes. Gove had a bitter rivalry with Johnson in 2016, which ultimately ruined Johnson’s chances of becoming PM, and party members were worried of a repeat. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

Johnson and Hunt will now go head to head for leadership of the ruling Conservative Party, and subsequently theUK. Results will be announced the week of July 22. [AP / Jill Lawless]

Johnson is the favorite of the Conservative Party and a hardcore Brexit supporter who has promised solid outcomes — even if it means not securing a deal with Brussels. He is also a controversial character because of his provocative rhetoric. [Al Jazeera]

Hunt, on the other hand, had supported remaining in the EU and is less likely to support a “no-deal” Brexit. Although he said he’s now committed to Brexit, some don’t trust him and worry he will be unable to deliver results, just like Theresa May. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

The two men are now off to court the 160,000 party members across the UK — and convince the nation that they are the solution to Brexit woes. [Washington Post / Karla Adam]

Miscellaneous

Journalist E. Jean Carroll said in a story for New York magazine that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996. On the cover of the magazine, she is pictured in the coat she wore the day of the incident. [The Cut / E. Jean Carroll]

Scientists have limited knowledge of giant squids, the mysterious monsters of the sea. Imagine the excitement when they filmed the first giant squid in US waters. [NYT / Brooke Jarvis]

All sales of La Croix in Massachusetts have technically been illegal because the company does not have a permit to sell fizzy water in the state. [Vice / Bettina Makalintal]

Owning a dinosaur fossil may sound cool, but it could also threaten access to material that scientists need for groundbreaking research. [WSJ / Lukas Rieppel]

Senators have received a classified briefing about UFOs from the Pentagon. Did they talk about aliens? We may never know. [Independent / Andrew Buncombe]

Verbatim

“By walking away from diplomacy, Trump has made military conflict more likely. Another war in the Middle East is the last thing we need.” [Joe Biden’s response to news that Trump canceled an attack against Iran at the last minute]

