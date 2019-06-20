Vox Sentences: “A very big mistake!”

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Iran’s attack on a US drone points to the possibility of violence; India faces a water crisis.

Iran shoots down US drone, further escalating tensions

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page

A water crisis hits India

A delay in monsoon rains and record-high temperatures are leading to major water shortages in India. [BBC]

Chennai, India’s sixth-largest city, with nearly 5 million residents, has been hit hardest by the water crisis. The four reservoirs that supply the city’s water are nearly dry, with only a few pockets of water left. [CNN / Paul P. Murphy and Gianluca Mezzofiore]

The city’s residents have resorted to using well water, which is usually not clean enough to drink, and water delivered by trucks. Many, however, cannot even afford water, whose price has jumped since the beginning of the shortage. [CBS News / Arshad R. Zargar]

More than 550 people were arrested Wednesday in the city of Coimbatore as they protested outside the municipal government headquarters, accusing officials of negligence and mismanagement. [CNN / Jessie Yeung and Swati Gupta]

The future of India’s water supply is grim: The country predicts that 21 cities, including Chennai and the capital, New Delhi, will run out of groundwater by 2020, ultimately affecting about 100 million people. [First Post / Bhasker Tripathi]

Part of the water shortage is caused by climate change: The monsoon season has been growing weaker in South Asia, and rainfall has been below average in the region for the past five years. [Al Jazeera]

India’s heat waves have also been growing more intense in the past decade. This year, the temperature has reached 123 degrees Fahrenheit, claiming at least 36 lives since May. [NYT / Mujib Mashal]

The government has created a new Ministry of Water Power on Thursday to tackle the water crisis. As Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has acknowledged, water shortages will be one of India’s biggest challenges of the 21st century. [AP]

Miscellaneous

Chemotherapy is hard — especially for children, who don’t often have the words to communicate their experiences and emotions. Health professionals think this robotic duck could help. [Washington Post / Peter Holley]

Many people have been grumbling about capitalism taking over Pride Month. Elle’s R. Eric Thomas says he’s embracing it anyway. [Elle / R. Eric Thomas]

For the first time ever, marine biologists have recorded the mating call of the rare male eastern North Pacific right whale — it’s estimated that fewer than 30 of the species remain. [CNN / Amy Woodyatt]

On the Norwegian island of Sommaroey, the sun doesn’t set for 69 days in the summer. Residents want to go “time-free” during this period with more flexible school and working hours. [AP]

At age 100, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins took up running. At 103, she ran the 100-meter dash. [NYT / Sarah Mervosh]

Verbatim

“Iran made a very big mistake!” [President Donald Trump on Iran’s attack on a US drone]

Watch this: When white supremacists overthrew a government

The hidden history of an American coup. [YouTube / Ranjani Chakraborty]

Read more

The battle over extending the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, explained

The secret life of Kim Jong Un

This father of three put everything into bitcoin. Here’s what happened next.

These news anchors say their bosses are grooming younger women who look like them to take their jobs

Sean Hannity just demonstrated how not to interview President Trump