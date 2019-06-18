Vox Sentences: More migrants, less aid

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This article is part of a series of articles titled

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

The State Department plans to cut aid to Central America amid migrant crisis; the Catholic Church considers allowing married men to become priests.

The Trump administration announces cuts to Central American aid

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) Subscribe By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page

Could married men become Catholic priests?

In a historic shift, the Vatican will consider ordaining older married men as priests to address the shortage of clergy in remote areas of the Amazon. [BBC]

A proposal from the Vatican announced that bishops would debate introducing the idea of “viri probati” — married men of proven character — during an upcoming summit in October. These men would be indigenous, respected members of the local Catholic community with grown-up families. [Reuters / Philip Pullella]

The document also includes other progressive ideas such as giving women leadership roles and promoting the need to protect the environment in the Amazon. [France 24]

The idea of ordaining married men has been around for decades but received renewed attention under Pope Francis. As the first Latin American pope, he is familiar with the challenges that churches in the Amazon face. [AP / Nicole Winfield]

This wouldn’t be the first time married men would be allowed to become priests. Some married Anglican priests can still be ordained when they convert to Catholicism. [NYT / Jason Horowitz]

Ultimately the document wants Catholicism, which as of now is barely present in the region, to be deeply rooted there. The only way to do so is by being more inclusive and incorporating indigenous culture, the document says. [Financial Times / Davide Ghiglione]

It’s undeniable that there is a shortage of priests in the Amazon’s remote areas: Catholics in the region may go months without attending Mass. Ordaining married men has the potential to change the course of the church’s growth in the area. [NYT / Jason Horowitz]

Miscellaneous

Doctors could possibly detect diseases better by monitoring social media posts. But at what cost to privacy? [Vice / Madeleine Gregory]

Google Calendar was down today for users around the world. Cue panic. [Washington Post / Hamza Shaban]

Facebook is getting into the cryptocurrency world by introducing its own coin, Libra. The goal? To create a totally new alternative financial system. [NYT / Mike Isaac and Nathaniel Popper]

No wonder it’s so hard to resist “puppy dog eyes”: New research suggests dogs literally evolved to make better eye contact with humans. Special muscles around their eyes help make them more expressive (and adorable). [Atlantic / Haley Weiss]

A man was discovered at JFK Airport trying to smuggle 34 Guyanese finches in plastic hair curlers. The birds are used in “singing contests,” and each one was going to be sold for about $3,000. [CNN / Anna Laffrey]

Verbatim

“Cutting off desperately-needed aid to Central America is not the answer to fixing our immigration system. In fact, it would exacerbate the crisis, driving children and families to our southern border.” [Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) response to the State Department cutting aid to Central America]

Watch this: Astronauts left poop on the moon. We should go get it.

What astronaut diapers can teach us about the origins of life. [YouTube / Brian Resnick]

Read more

Sobriety is having a moment. Here come the influencers.

He lost his ROTC scholarship when he came out. Decades later, he’s still paying back student debt.

The global transition to clean energy, explained in 12 charts

Black trans women want the media to show them living, not just dying

Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” wants to be a queer anthem. It also wants to sell you something.