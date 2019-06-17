Vox Sentences: Iran’s high-risk threat

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Iran threatens to violate part of the 2015 nuclear deal; a nationwide blackout in Argentina brings the country to a standstill for a day.

Iran makes high-risk threat to violate nuclear deal

A widespread blackout affects millions of people

Argentina came to a standstill after a nationwide blackout that affected about 48 million people. [NYT / Daniel Politi and Clifford Krauss]

Power was cut off early Sunday morning, around 7 am, due to a failure in the electrical grid. Uruguay, which relies on Argentina for its power, was also affected by the outage, and electricity was not restored for most people until late in the day. [BBC]

Everyday life became a struggle as the power went out: Public transportation came to a halt, traffic signals stopped working, water distribution systems were shut down, and internet communication was disrupted. [NPR / Daniella Cheslow]

The outage also affected provincial elections held in Argentina that day. Voters could be seen illuminating their ballots with their phone flashlights. [Al Jazeera / Natalie Alcoba]

Power outages are somewhat frequent in Argentina and other regions in Central America because the grid needs updating — although this particular blackout was unprecedented in its scope. [AP / Luis Andres Henao and Paul Byrne]

Argentine President Mauricio Macri has promised a thorough investigation into the cause of the blackout. As of now, the government does not think it was caused by a cyberattack. [CNN / Helen Regan and Eliott C. McLaughlin]

The blackout, however, could quickly turn political because of Macri’s past initiative to cut energy and electricity subsidies as part his plan to jump-start the country’s economy, which was widely unpopular because it raised utility costs. This incident may raise serious questions about the state of Argentina’s infrastructure. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

Miscellaneous

Expiration dates don’t have much to do with food safety. Just ask the guy who ate expired food — like heavy cream 10 weeks past date — for an entire year to prove the point. [Washington Post / Daron Taylor]

A Pennsylvania man volunteered to give free dad hugs during the Pittsburgh Pride parade. He didn’t realize he’d receive so many emotional embraces from people. [CNN / Hollie Silverman]

A beach cleanup broke a world record: 633 divers operated the world’s largest underwater cleanup, collecting 1,600 pounds of lead fishing weights alone. [South Florida Sun Sentinel / Wayne K. Roustan]

New York City, which has long resisted the boom of electric scooters, may finally allow the devices on its roads. [The Verge / Andrew J. Hawkins]

Those fashion influencers you see on Instagram? Yeah, they might not be real humans. [NYT / Tiffany Hsu]

Verbatim

“At that hour, you couldn’t see anything. The bus was travelling in slow motion because the driver was afraid he might hit someone. It was terrible.” [Blanca Brito from Argentina describing the early hours of the blackout]

