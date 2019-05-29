Vox Sentences: No more Mueller

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Mueller holds a surprise news conference; the Mount Everest death toll is alarmingly high this year.

Mueller finally speaks up

Overcrowding may be contributing to Everest’s death toll

Miscellaneous

Uber has long had a policy of kicking drivers with low ratings off the app. Soon, it’ll do the same for low-rated passengers. [Business Insider / Graham Rapier]

A man died from a drug overdose on a plane from Colombia to Japan. An autopsy revealed he had swallowed 246 packets of cocaine. [CBS News / Christopher Brito]

An Australian teen went viral for egging a far-right politician over his offensive comments on the New Zealand mosque shootings that left 51 people dead. Now he’s donated all the money he raised for his legal fees to those affected by the shooting. [AP]

No wonder there’s such a buzz around the Scripps National Spelling Bee: The winner’s cash prize is $40,000. [CNBC / Alicia Adamczyk]

File under “nightmare fuel”: A Florida man trying to use the bathroom in his apartment was bitten by a four-foot snake that slithered out of his toilet. [Fox News / Lucia I. Suarez Sang]

Verbatim

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so. We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime.” [Robert Mueller speaking during his news conference on Wednesday]

Listen to this: He bought the law

John M. Olin isn’t a household name. But his foundation played a crucial role in fueling the rightward turn of American politics, and particularly American courts, in the past few decades. On the Future Perfect podcast, the New Yorker’s Jane Mayer explains how that happened. [Spotify | Apple Podcasts]

