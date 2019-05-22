Vox Sentences: Nevada is no Alabama

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Nevada pushes back against a national trend of restricting reproductive rights; polls predict strong results for nationalists in EU elections.

Nevada moves to relax abortion restrictions

Nevada is pushing back against a national trend of restricting reproductive rights by passing a law that would relax abortion requirements. [Las Vegas Review-Journal / Colton Lochhead]

The state Assembly passed a bill on Tuesday that removes a requirement for physicians to document the age and marital status of a patient seeking an abortion and tell them about the “physical and emotional implications” of the procedure. It would also decriminalize the act of giving a pregnant patient abortion-inducing medication without a physician’s advice. [Vox / Anna North]

The bill, which passed on a mostly party-line vote 27-13, will go back to the Senate for a final vote. It will then go to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is a supporter of abortion rights. [NPR / Matthew S. Schwartz]

The bill comes only a week after Alabama passed the nation’s strictest abortion ban, which did not even allow exceptions for rape and incest. Doctors who perform abortions could be punished with life in prison. [CNN / Caroline Kelly]

Other states such as Mississippi, Georgia, and Ohio have approved abortion bans after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The goal: to provoke the Supreme Court to rule on reproduction rights and overturn Roe v. Wade. [Vox]

Nevada made history when it became the first majority-women US legislature. This is a stark contrast from the makeup of Alabama’s legislature, which was strongly criticized after all the votes for the abortion ban were revealed to be made by men. [HuffPost / Sarah Ruiz-Grossman]

Will nationalism win in EU elections?

Citizens of the European Union will head to the polls starting Thursday, and the threat of nationalism looms over the elections. [NYT / Megan Specia]

The European Union is currently in a delicate political state: The once-centralized system is falling apart as pro-Europe parties are losing popularity to far-right leaders. The last election was held in 2014, before the migrant crisis, Brexit, or the rise of Donald Trump. [TRT World / Elis Gjevori]

Nationalists are heading into the election with a united front led by politicians like Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polls have predicted they will perform strongly. [AP / Raf Casert]

Some voters took to the street in protest of this trend on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people gathered in cities across Germany to urge people to vote against nationalism. [Al Jazeera]

Britain is also in the tricky position of having to vote for a government it plans to leave. Although the country had initially planned to leave the EU by March 29, it now has to elect 73 representatives for the European Parliament due to continued delays. [BBC]

British voters are looking to express their anger during the elections, and polls predict that the new Brexit Party will win about 30 percent of the votes. [YouGov]

Far-right leaders are unhappy with the current European Union: too powerful, too progressive, too multicultural. They’re hoping this election will put them in the position to change that. [Vox / Jen Kirby]

Miscellaneous

A US pastor gave 50,000 Ugandans a “miracle cure” for diseases like cancer, HIV, and malaria. Turns out he was giving them bleach. [Guardian / Ed Pilkington and Alon Mwesigwa]

A summer camp for targeted at future YouTubers is swapping out campfires for classes on editing videos and building a personal brand. [WSJ / Julie Jargon]

New research finds that ravens can show empathy. If their friend is bummed, so are they. [Vice / Becky Ferreira]

In the past, bodies could only be buried or cremated. Washington is the first state to add a third option: composting. [CNN / Faith Karimi and Amir Vera]

Thousands of Amazon employees asked for the company to take action against climate change and the sale of facial recognition technology. Shareholders voted no. [The Verge / Colin Lecher]

Verbatim

“This election is between the builders and the breakers. Will people come out to vote because they know what’s at stake?” [Marietje Schaake, a liberal Dutch legislator, on the upcoming EU elections]

Listen to this: “Gilded Rage”

In the Gilded Age, some of the mega-rich started giving away huge amounts of money. Now, philanthropists are spending millions — even billions — again. As Dylan Matthews explains on the Future Perfect podcast, that’s a big cause for concern. [Spotify | Apple Podcasts]

