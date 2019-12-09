Vox Sentences: The investigation into the investigation

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

New Zealand volcanic eruption kills at least five

An eruption of the most active volcano in New Zealand killed at least five, with many more missing. [ New York Times / Jamie Tarabay ]

] While the White Island volcano is known as the most active volcano in New Zealand, this is the first time it has erupted since 2001. [ BBC ]

] Five people are confirmed dead, eight people are missing, and 31 remain in the hospital after the eruption. [ BuzzFeed / Picture of Matthew Champion ]

] White Island is a popular tourist spot and many tourists are among the afflicted. Ray Cas, a professor emeritus at Monash University, felt that the site was too dangerous for tourism. “White Island has been a disaster waiting to happen for many years,” said Cas. [The Standard / Luke O’Reilly]

“We are, as we do with most active-shooter investigations, we work with a presumption that this was an act of terrorism.” [FBI special agent in charge Rachel Rojas on the investigation of the shooting the Naval Air Base Pensacola]

