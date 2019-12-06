Vox Sentences: The president’s offenses

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

This story is part of a group of stories called

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Impeachment rolls onward

vox-mark Sign up for the newsletter Vox Sentences Email (required) By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy. For more newsletters, check out our newsletters page Subscribe

Images show activity at North Korea missile facility

Satellite images of a North Korean missile testing facility call into question President Trump’s claims that the site was dismantled. [ CNN / Zachary Cohen ]

] A large shipping container could be seen on the engine test stand in the images of Sohae Satellite Launching Station, indicating that engine testing for intercontinental ballistic missiles and satellite launchers might be poised to resume. [ International Business Times / Rohit R Nair ]

] This discovery follows North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song’s ominous statement that the US could expect a “Christmas gift” from Pyongyang if Trump didn’t change the American position of US-North Korea negotiations. [ BBC ]

] But how did we get the satellite images in the first place? The Atlantic’s Amy Zegart delves into the not-so-secret world of nuclear threat tracking. [Atlantic / Amy Zegart]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“How many cases have there been since mine, how many women have been killed? And the government just sits, frozen, unable to do anything.” [Margarita Gracheva on why her own experience with domestic violence pushed her to become a Russian activist against abuse]

Listen to this: Giving justice an extension

New Jersey joins the group of states seeking to afford sexual abuse survivors justice by extending the statute of limitations. [Spotify]

Read more

2 Nobel-winning economists speak out on our big economic problem: not enough immigration

Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Station shooting: what we know

Republicans are introducing a new compromise LGBTQ rights bill. But everyone already hates it.

Venezuela’s opposition leader failed to depose Maduro. He explains why he’s not giving up.

The House has passed a bill to restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act