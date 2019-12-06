 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vox Sentences: The president’s offenses

Articles of impeachment are in the works; North Korea looks like it’s planning to restart missile testing.

By Hannah Brown

Vox Sentences is your daily digest for what’s happening in the world. Sign up for the Vox Sentences newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday, or view the Vox Sentences archive for past editions.

Impeachment rolls onward

  • Next week, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to draft impeachment charges against President Trump. [USA Today / George Petras]
  • That means we’re on track for an impeachment vote before Christmas, although there’s no guarantee that will happen. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she gave the House Intelligence Committee the go-ahead for articles of impeachment. [New York Times / Nicholas Fandos]
  • So what else happened this week? On Wednesday, four lawyers testified before the Judiciary Committee hearing about the constitutional issues at stake. [New Yorker / Amy Davidson Sorkin]
  • But we’re also still getting new information relevant to the inquiry itself, including a log of Rudy Giuliani’s phone calls. [Washington Post / Paul Sonne, Josh Dawsey, Ellen Nakashima, and Greg Miller]
  • Meanwhile, the GOP has settled on its next counternarrative: arguing that the process is partisan and detrimental to national unity. It’s going to ruin Christmas! [Politico / Darren Samuelsohn and Natasha Bertrand]
  • A former Republican member of the House asserted that his most of ex-colleagues are unlikely to break with the current talking points. “They’re not looking to make a name through this, they’re looking to survive this,” said David Jolly. [Vox / Sean Illing]
  • With a House vote on articles of impeachment looming, Trump is turning his focus to the trial that will (most likely) end with his exoneration in the Senate. [LA Times / Chris Megerian]

Images show activity at North Korea missile facility

  • Satellite images of a North Korean missile testing facility call into question President Trump’s claims that the site was dismantled. [CNN / Zachary Cohen]
  • A large shipping container could be seen on the engine test stand in the images of Sohae Satellite Launching Station, indicating that engine testing for intercontinental ballistic missiles and satellite launchers might be poised to resume. [International Business Times / Rohit R Nair]
  • This discovery follows North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song’s ominous statement that the US could expect a “Christmas gift” from Pyongyang if Trump didn’t change the American position of US-North Korea negotiations. [BBC]
  • But how did we get the satellite images in the first place? The Atlantic’s Amy Zegart delves into the not-so-secret world of nuclear threat tracking. [Atlantic / Amy Zegart]

Miscellaneous

Verbatim

“How many cases have there been since mine, how many women have been killed? And the government just sits, frozen, unable to do anything.” [Margarita Gracheva on why her own experience with domestic violence pushed her to become a Russian activist against abuse]

Listen to this: Giving justice an extension

New Jersey joins the group of states seeking to afford sexual abuse survivors justice by extending the statute of limitations. [Spotify]

Read more

2 Nobel-winning economists speak out on our big economic problem: not enough immigration

Pensacola, Florida, Naval Air Station shooting: what we know

Republicans are introducing a new compromise LGBTQ rights bill. But everyone already hates it.

Venezuela’s opposition leader failed to depose Maduro. He explains why he’s not giving up.

The House has passed a bill to restore key parts of the Voting Rights Act

In This Stream

Vox Sentences

View all 1258 stories

Next Up In The Latest

The Latest

Bloomberg’s first TV interview showed him to be exactly who progressives feared he was

By Zeeshan Aleem

Uber’s sexual assault report won’t hurt it as badly as other incidents

By Rani Molla

Uber says it’s focusing on safety. Its new report shows that there’s far more to be done.

By Terry Nguyen

The best books I read in 2019

By Constance Grady

Venezuela’s opposition leader failed to depose Maduro. He explains why he’s not giving up.

By Alex Ward

Rudy Giuliani just blew up Trump’s “no quid pro quo” talking point

By Aaron Rupar