Vox Sentences: “No choice but to act”

Articles of impeachment are on their way

French take to the streets over pension reform

French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reform plan was met with protests across 30 French cities beginning Thursday. [ Euronews ]

] The president is advocating for a single points-based approach; there are 42 different plans in the current system. [ CNBC / Silvia Amaro ]

] Unions led some 800,000 protesters into the streets, claiming that Macron’s plan will shrink pensions, require employees to work longer, and chip away at the national social safety net. [ The Local ]

] More than 6,000 police officers were dispatched in Paris to hold back protesters that halted most of the country’s mass transit, closed over half of all schools, and shuttered businesses across the country. [NBC News / Saphora Smith, Nancy Ing, and Associated Press]

“If he uses statements and expressions that intentionally amplify the atmosphere of confrontation at this time of crisis, we will have to diagnose that the dotard started to be senile again.” [North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said of President Trump]

