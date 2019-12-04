Vox Sentences: 700,000 people are about to lose food stamps

The news, but shorter. Your daily wrap-up for the day in news. Subscribe to get Vox Sentences delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump limits SNAP food stamp benefits

Iran claims to have shot at “rioters” during unrest

Iranian security forces shot and killed protesters during recent demonstrations, according to their own admission on state television. [ Al Jazeera ]

] Over 200 people died during protests that wracked the country last month. The Iranian officials claims that they shot at “rioters” during that period. [ NBC News ]

] Videos corroborating the death counts and stories of violence are just coming to light due to the regime’s shut down of the internet in order to prevent protesters from organizing and keep videos of the violent crackdowns from leaking out of Iran. [ Vox / Delia Paunescu ]

] Once the internet was restored, footage of the protests has shocked the world with images of the regime’s aggressive crackdown on demonstrators. [ Vice News / David Gilbert ]

] At the NATO summit, President Trump commented that “Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak. That is why they cut off the internet, so people can’t see what is going on.” He cited no evidence to back up his claims. [Washington Post / Miriam Berger]

NASA is bringing a robot hotel to space. [TechCrunch / Darrell Etherington]

One of the biggest perpetuators of the racial wealth gap is housing, and America’s discriminatory housing history is not pretty. [ Vox / Sean Illing ]

] With the withdrawal of Sen. Kamala Harris from the 2020 presidential race, some Democratic candidates and voters are criticising the lack of diversity in the debate-qualifying field. [ Washington Post / Meagan Flynn ]

] A judge ruled in favor of a Texas teacher who said her tweets at President Trump asking him to deport her undocumented students were protected by the First Amendment. [ Davis Rich and Chase Karacostas ]

] The Airbnb of camping is looking to “get more people outside.” But just like with renting out homes, it’s not so simple. [New Yorker / Anna Wiener]

“To a historian, to see this term is to understand its very close association with debates that center around the need to morally reform the poor.” [Susannah Ottaway, a historian of social welfare at Carleton College in Minnesota, on what “able-bodied” has meant for government benefit programs and history.]

Vox goes behind the scenes at the Metropolitan Opera to find out how a performance comes together. [YouTube / Estelle Caswell]

